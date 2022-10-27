Brain Teaser Puzzle: How many Pumpkins can you spot in Halloween Party picture within 11 secs?

How many Pumpkins can you spot in the Halloween Party picture? This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify pumpkins hidden inside the party picture.

Brain Teaser Puzzle: How many Pumpkins can you spot in the Halloween Party picture within 11 seconds?

Image Source: ChannelMum.com

In the above image, you need to identify all the Pumpkins hidden inside the Halloween Party Picture. An active mind can identify the Pumpkins inside Halloween Party within 11 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The pumpkins are of different sizes and have different expressions on their faces.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find as many pumpkins as possible inside the Halloween Party scene. The pumpkins are hiding among the kids who are dressed in different costumes. They are also hiding inside and outside the house. For your convenience we have highlighted the pumpkins in the image given below:

Image Source: ChannelMum.com

So, the answer to this brain teaser is that a total of 10 pumpkins are hiding inside the Halloween party picture.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

