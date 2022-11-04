Brain Teaser IQ Test: Guess which lady will bring more water home in 5 secs!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify which lady will bring more water home in the image.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Guess which lady will bring more water home in 5 seconds!

Image Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser, you need to decide which lady will bring more water to home based on their situation. In the above image, you can see that two ladies are carrying two water buckets. The ladies have filled their water buckets from the nearby river. Both are taking the filled buckets back home. But can you which lady will bring more water to home in the image?

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the buckets of the ladies in the picture carefully, you will be able to see that the buckets of the lady in front are a little big and are made of wood. The buckets of the lady in the back are made of steel and are a little small. However, one of the buckets the lady in front is leaking and the water is dripping from it. So her bucket will get empty by the time she reaches home.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the lady with steel buckets at the back will bring more water to her home.

The above brain teaser is a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

