Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Can you count the number of People inside Painting Gallery in 11 secs?

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of Mind Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Teasers make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the total number of people inside the painting gallery in the image.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Count the number of people inside Painting Gallery in 11 seconds!

Image Source: Bright Side

Guess which Glass has more Water in 11 secs!

In the above image, you need to identify the number of people present inside the Painting Gallery. The puzzle asks the viewers that “How many people are here?” In the image, you can see that people are staring at the painting in the art gallery. Inside the gallery, there is a statue kept in the center of the room. So while counting the number of people in the image, you need to keep in mind that the people present in the room must be alive.

Guess in 5 secs which lady will bring more water home!

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot mistake in Family’s Winter Vacation Picture?

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the picture carefully, you will be able to identify the total number of people inside the painting gallery. If you think that the answer is 11, then it is wrong as the painting and statue aren’t alive. If you think that the answer is 5, then you are wrong again because in the room there is a person hiding behind the painting. So, now if you will count the number of people, then you will see that there ere 6 people inside the painting gallery.

Can you spot the Halloween Witch at shop?

All 6 people have been marked in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you Spot Fairy Godmother in the Room?

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that there are 6 people inside the painting gallery.

Identify who is from the future in the 1970s picture

The above brain teaser is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills for coming on to the solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

Can you identify the Vampire in the Room?