Brain Teaser: Somebody is stealing fresh vegetables. Can you identify the Thief hidden in the picture within 7 seconds?

Check how good you are at decision-making by solving this brain teaser. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and help the Grocery woman find the hidden thief. Your Time Starts Now!

Can you find the hidden thief?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find the hidden thief within 10 seconds. Although the answer is just in front of you, putting a finger on people without a proof won’t be right.

True to its name, Brain Teaser. And we surely understand your pain, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users here is to find the hidden thief among all the people in the picture. Mrs. Sharma, the vegetable-selling lady has been complaining about the theft for a long. And today, she just wants everyone to help her find the intruder.

And the worst is that you only have 7 seconds.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided non-uniformly. And to make it organized, divide it with imaginary lines. Now gaze through all rows and columns. As this will help you not miss even the slightest hint.

Who can be a thief?

The Cat?

The Old Lady with the big purple bag?

The Uncle with a red jacket holding tomatoes?

Kudos, if you successfully spotted the thief. And if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, sneak behind the tray of tomatoes. A little raccoon hiding there is the real thief. As this mammal loves fruits and, berries, also does not have the cash to buy them. ;)

I-SPY, I can see the Your TAIL!

Look at the picture below to know the accurate placement of the thief.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

