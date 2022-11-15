How do you define brain teasers? There is no agreed-upon universal definition of brain teasers because of their broad range.

But, in simple terms, we can say that a brain teaser is a puzzle that requires logic or problem-solving skills.

Many people enjoy brainteaser puzzles because they challenge their minds and encourage them to think creatively. You might be thinking, are brain teasers good for me?

First, answer these two questions.

Are you looking for ways to improve your memory?

If your answer is yes then, proceed to the next question.

Are you looking for having fun while getting smarter?

If yes, then you should definitely try out solving brain teasers. These can help you increase your mental capacity, boost your memory power, and improve your critical thinking skills.

And we have one for you. Are you ready to get smarter?

We will begin whenever you are ready.

Brain Teaser: Consider Yourself as Intelligent as Sherlock Holmes If you Can Find What’s Wrong With This Picture In 6 Seconds?

Look at the image below.

Source: Bright Side

What a lovely day it is. The sun is out and people have scrambled over to the city park to enjoy some sunshine.

But, there is something very wrong with this picture.

Can you find out what’s wrong with the brain teaser?

As we have mentioned above, you only have 6 seconds to find out what’s wrong.

Consider this as a test of your skills.

Are you ready?

Get your glasses and magnifying lenses.

Your time starts now.

All the best!

Allow us to give you a small hint.

Brain Teaser Hint: Someone doesn’t belong in the park. Who is it? It is up to you to find out.

The clock’s ticking!

Have you solved the brain teaser yet?

3… 2… and 1!

Time’s up.

We are going to reveal the answer now.

Brain Teaser Answer

We knew that the time limit of this brain teaser was quite limited, but what can we do?

Protocol demanded we give you less time. Just kidding, this brain teaser is fairly easy to figure out and that’s why we kept the limited 6 seconds only.

Look at the lady in red.

No, not the lady in the red skirt. Look at the other one.

Pay close attention to the lady in the red top, standing before the children's slides.

Source: Bright Side

What’s wrong with her?

Look at her feet. She has two left feet.

We have no idea whether she is a ghost, specter, ghoul, or witch.

But one thing is sure, the lady in the red top is what’s wrong with this picture.

If you were able to find what’s wrong in this brain teaser picture puzzle within 6 seconds, then congratulations!

However, if you were unable to solve this puzzle in 6 seconds, we can only wish you better luck next time.

