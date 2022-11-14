Brain Teaser IQ Test: How many Books can you spot hidden inside picture in 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the given problem. Under these types of Mind Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Teasers make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify all the books hidden inside the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: How many Books can you spot hidden inside a picture within 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to spot all the books hidden inside the picture. The puzzle asks the viewers that “How many books can you find?”. In the image, you can see that a couple is spending a good time inside the park. They are carrying food in their picnic basket and are sitting on a mat in the park. Behind them, there is a Sheriff who is going somewhere. So the challenge is to find the books that are hidden inside the beautiful park.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the objects and people in the image carefully, you will be able to identify all the books hidden in the picture. So let’s identify the hidden books in this image:

The easiest book to spot is the one that is in the hand of the Man. A book is lying behind a tree. A book has been kept inside the picnic basket A book is lying under the flower bushes in the park. The last book has been kept inside the pocket of the Sheriff.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that there are 5 books hidden inside this picture. The above brain teaser is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills for coming on to the solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

