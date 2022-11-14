Why do we play brain teasers? The most common answer to this question is, fun.

Did you know that solving brain teasers can also help you get smarter than you already are?

Solving brain teasers and puzzles help improve your memory and concentration skills. Typically, there are two types of brain teasers: those that test your logical thinking and those that test your memory. Solving them requires both analytical and visual abilities.

According to research done by various scientists, these puzzles improve your ability to focus and remember things and improve the overall cognitive functioning of your brain.

We are here, again, with a visual brain teaser to test your logical thinking.

Are you ready to get smarter?

We hope you are!

Shall we?

Brain Teaser: You’d Make A Good Hiring Manager If You Can Choose The Perfect Candidate For This Job.

Nelly is opening a video game start-up based on the implementation of Augmented Reality (AR). For her start-up, Nelly is looking for a software developer who is bright, innovative, hard-working, and adaptable.

She posted the job requirements on a job-seeking website and received several applications. Out of all, she shortlisted three potential applicants.

She has left the hiring process up to you. Can you determine who’s the perfect candidate for Nelly’s start-up?

Let’s have a look at the three candidates- Eric, Helen, and Angela.

Images Source: Bright Side

Seems easy enough? Not anymore.

Nelly is running out of time and you have to find the perfect candidate in less than 9 seconds.

If you are successful in selecting the right candidate, then you’d make a great hiring manager. Consider this as a test of your skills.

Are you ready?

Your time starts now!

Allow us to give a small hint. Two of the three candidates are lying in their resumes. You have to find the one who is telling the truth.

The clock’s ticking!

Have you solved the brain teaser yet?

3… 2… and 1!

Time’s up.

We are going to reveal the answer now.

Brain Teaser Answer

Let’s start with Eric. he has stated in his resume that he has 7 years of work experience and he has been working with Google since it was launched. However, Google was launched in November 1998. If Eric had been working with Google since 1998, then he should have more than 7 years of experience.

Coming to Helen; her resume says that she has created many viral TikTok “Stories”, but there are no stories in TikTok. She is also lying.

Hence, Angela, despite having no experience is the perfect candidate for this job as she is the only one telling the truth in her resume, and also meets Nelly’s requirements.

Eric X

Helen X

Angela ✓

If you chose Angela as the right candidate, then congratulations are in order. You are a great hiring manager, able to see through the lies of the two candidates.

However, if you chose either, Eric or Helen, as the perfect candidate, then better luck next time. You need to try these riddles to test your luck:

These brain teasers on rivers are so hard, you would probably want to grab your school geography books!

Are you an animal lover? Prove your life by guessing the animals right!

These brain teasers will surely keep your tiny tots busy!

Common sense is really uncommon these days. Test yours with these brain teasers!