Common sense is really uncommon these days. Test yours with these brain teasers!

Educate yourself and kill your common sense. Many people believe in being the know-it-alls in the room.

They want to enter the room with all the formulas, codes, jargon, and formulas ready in their minds for use. However, the brain does not work this way. The brain needs time to rejuvenate, and this rejuvenation time makes it brighter.

Yet, there are some intelligent folks who do not turn their heads to books and courses but look for answers in life.

They learn from life about life. They believe in exploring the world rather than merely mugging up about it in books. That is what makes them stand apart from the crowd. They work on their creativity and common sense, rather than merely collecting all the facts.







That is what we are trying to test today.







Let us simply check our common sense with these brain teasers.

Brain Teaser 1:

A man was standing in the rain. The rain was too heavy. He was not carrying a cap or umbrella.

Still, not a single hair on the man's head got wet.







Why so?

Why so?











Brain Teaser 2:

If a plane crashes right on the border between India and Pakistan, where should they bury the survivors?









Now that's a tricky one!







Brain Teaser 3:

How would you describe a man who doesn't have all the fingers in one hand in just one word?









Come on, show how amazing your vocabulary is!









Well, let's not keep you in anticipation anymore!







ANSWERS:

Brain Teaser 1:

A man was standing in the rain. The rain was too heavy. He was not carrying a cap or umbrella.

Still, not a single hair on the man’s head got wet.

ANSWER:

Not a single hair on his head got wet, as the man was BALD!









Brain Teaser 2:

If a plane crashes right on the border between India and Pakistan, where should they bury the survivors?







ANSWER:

Why would anyone bury the survivors after all? They have survived the disaster, now they deserve to go back home.







Brain Teaser 3:

How would you describe a man who doesn't have all the fingers in one hand in just one word?







ANSWER:

Well, we don't know about you, but we would surely describe him as NORMAL. No normal man has all the fingers in one hand.







