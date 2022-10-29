It's freezing cold, but the bear is having the time of his life. But where is he? Find the hidden bear!

Every creature on earth is designed according to its habitat. While humans try hard to change their environment as per their needs, they fail to understand that nature has always been smarter than man.

The human body holds just the right body temperature to adapt to its environment.

Look at the fish in your aquarium. While despite having a more complex and perhaps efficient body, you may drown in the water sans any formal swimming training, the fish in your aquarium is trained by birth to swim, swirl, dance, and sleep in the water.







And oh, the birds, let's call them the luckiest! While we humans are always stuck in traffic, these free creatures are allowed to touch the sky. While we struggle to find ways to conquer the sky, birds get this gift from God himself.

Have you ever been to the freezing mountains? Oh, so you must have carried luggage full of sweaters, didn't you?

Look at the trees of the mountains, or the birds, or the bears. Do they need to carry heavy loads of sweaters? Well, not at all.







They are free to enjoy the cold weather, sans any stress of carrying any heavy clothing.

Indeed, they are blessed.

Let's just look for one such blessed creature, the bear!

Bears can be of many kinds, but almost all have heavy fur to protect them from the cold weather.







Can you find one such bear in this image?

Don't miss the rules!

Set your phone on a timer for not more than 10 seconds. Well, neither we nor the bear can come to check your timer, so you have to be honest with us here. Stop just when the timer ends. Check whether you can spot the bear in 10 seconds or not. The excitement lies in honesty.







The image: Find the hidden bear!





Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)













Could you find the bear?









Well, here he is!



Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)











In the freezing cold weather, the bear is having the time of his life. And what are you doing? You too are enjoying the best moments of your day with Jagran Josh!

