These math riddles are so fun, you might skip your work for them!

If you think math can be boring, this piece of content might prove you wrong.







Here are we trying to make you a bit kinder toward your most hated subject, Math.







Math as a subject has gained enormous hate from students and adults alike, but when applied outside of the classroom, it can be fun.







Don't believe us? Here are a few math riddles to bring back your lost interest in math!











Exciting math riddles for you:

Math Riddle 1:

Once I’m 24. Twice I’m 20. Three times I’m inappropriate. What am I?







Math Riddle 2:

In a lake, there is a patch of lily pads. Every day, the patch doubles in size. If it takes 48 days for the patch to cover the entire lake, how long would it take for the patch to cover half the lake?

Hurry! Spot the wolf before the sheep attack you in this optical illusion image!

Math Riddle 3:

An apple is 40 cents, a banana is 60 cents. and grapefruit is 80 cents. How much is a pear?

Math Riddle 4:

Anna wrote all the numbers from 300 to 400 on a piece of paper. How many times did she write the digit 3?

We are sure you liked these. Let's check your answers now!

ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

Once I’m 24. Twice I’m 20. Three times I’m inappropriate. What am I?

Answer 1:

The letter “X”

Math Riddle 2:

In a lake, there is a patch of lily pads. Every day, the patch doubles in size. If it takes 48 days for the patch to cover the entire lake, how long would it take for the patch to cover half the lake?

Answer 2:

The patch doubles in size every day and so on the 47th day the patch will be half the size it is on the 48th day.

Math Riddle 3:

An apple is 40 cents, a banana is 60 cents. and grapefruit is 80 cents. How much is a pear?

Answer 3:

Forty cents, because the price of each fruit is calculated by multiplying the number of vowels by 20 cents.

Math Riddle 4:

Anna wrote all the numbers from 300 to 400 on a piece of paper. How many times did she write the digit 3?

Answer 4:

She wrote it 120 times.







We can see that grin right from here! You enjoyed the riddles, didn't you? Now that you like these, we promise to bring you such freshly brewed riddles for you.

Hey, Froggie! Where are you hiding in this optical illusion image?