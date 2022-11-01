Are you an animal lover? Prove your life by guessing the animals right!

Animals are our co-workers on the planet. While we lead a life aiming to fulfill our desires, the mere existence of wildlife is beneficial for the complete humankind and the earth.









Animals also play a significant role in the world and thus must be safeguarded.









And oh, the innocence is something worth cherishing.







Animals do not possess language and speech, and even if they do, understanding them is beyond human comprehension. But they do speak to humans.









Wondering how?









Well, have you ever looked at their eyes? Their eyes are a gateway to their hearts. They speak with their eyes. They tell us their expectations, pains, and joys; all through their sparkling eyes.







Well, we know your eyes are welled up by now. Now, to prove your love for animals, guess the following animals in these brain teasers.



Brain Teaser 1:









An easy-peasy one!







Brain Teaser 2:

This is a tricky one!

Brain Teaser 3:

An interesting one!



Brain Teaser 4:

Here comes a tricky one!





Brain Teaser 5:

Do you want to check the answers?

ANSWERS

Answer 1: Elephant

Answer 2: Eagle

Answer 3: Monkey

Answer 4: Bison

Answer 5: Seahorse









Enjoyed these riddles, didn’t you? Well if you did, we never fail to entertain our readers!





