These brain teasers will surely keep your tiny tots busy!

Look at yourself, reading blogs and enhancing your knowledge and vocabulary.







Now have a glance at your tiny tots. Isn’t the present-day generation focused too much on entertainment than education?







Online games that tempt your child may not always be a good source to keep them busy.







They can have serious psychological effects too.







Some research suggests that online games that demonstrate aggression can actually lead children to behave in similar ways.







And how can we forget the age-old sayings that talk about the fact that children learn what they see, not what they are asked to perform?

And oh, the present-day cartoons!







While some cartoons have maintained optimum dignity and are so enjoyable that you too can enjoy them with your tiny tots, others do not hesitate to demonstrate inappropriate scenarios and language, which adversely affects the innocent minds of young children.







In such a scenario, wouldn’t something light-hearted, fun-filled, yet educational work be a blessing?







Wouldn’t it be great that we expose our children to things that are mind-bending, and compel them to think out of the box, at least for a few minutes?







That is what we aim to do today.

Presenting three light-hearted brain teasers for your tiny tots that are so engaging, you would want more such things for your children.







Brain Teaser 1:

How many squares are there in this image?









Image Source: MentalUP Educational Games (YouTube)









Come on, prove your counting skills!











Brain Teaser 2:





Which part will perfectly fit in the cube?



Image Source: Planetworm Riddles and Tests (YouTube)







This is a tricky one!







Brain Teaser 3:

What is the right water image?





Image Source: Planetworm Riddles and Tests (YouTube)

This is truly mind-bending!











ANSWERS:

Brain Teaser 1: There are a total of 17 squares in the image.







Brain Teaser 2: The second part.

Brain Teaser 3:The third image.

Didn’t you enjoy the brain teasers? We are sure you did!

