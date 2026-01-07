OSSSC Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 3250 RO ARI AMIN Posts at osssc.gov.in- Check Application Form Last Date Here

OSSSC Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited online applications for Combined Recruitment Examination–2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3250 vacancies for the recruitment of Revenue Inspector (RI), ICDS Supervisor, Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin and other posts in various establishments under different Departments of the Government of Odisha.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, osssc.gov.in. The application process began today, 7 January, and will conclude on 7 February. However, it is important to note that the deadline for the completion of registration form is 31 January 2026.

OSSSC Recruitment 2026

OSSSC released the Odisha CRE Notification for 3250 vacancies on its official website, osssc.gov.in. Eligible candidates can submit their applications for RI, ICDS Supervisor, VAW, JA, ARI, Amin & SFS posts till 7th February 2026. Check the key highlights in the table below.