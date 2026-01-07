JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
Focus
Quick Links

OSSSC Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 3250 RO ARI AMIN Posts at osssc.gov.in- Check Application Form Last Date Here

By Meenu Solanki
Jan 7, 2026, 13:43 IST

OSSSC CRE Recruitment 2026: OSSSC has released the OSSSC RI ARI AMIN Notification for 3250 posts. Interested candidates can apply online at osssc.gov.in by February 7. Read on to check the eligibility criteria, salary details, exam dates, and other important details.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
OSSSC Recruitment 2026
OSSSC Recruitment 2026

OSSSC Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited online applications for Combined Recruitment Examination–2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3250 vacancies for the recruitment of Revenue Inspector (RI), ICDS Supervisor, Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin and other posts in various establishments under different Departments of the Government of Odisha.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, osssc.gov.in. The application process began today, 7 January, and will conclude on 7 February. However, it is important to note that the deadline for the completion of registration form is 31 January 2026.

OSSSC Recruitment 2026

OSSSC released the Odisha CRE Notification for 3250 vacancies on its official website, osssc.gov.in. Eligible candidates can submit their applications for RI, ICDS Supervisor, VAW, JA, ARI, Amin & SFS posts till 7th February 2026. Check the key highlights in the table below.

OSSSC RI ARI AMIN Recruitment 2026- Highlights

Conducting Body

Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission

Exam Name

Combined Recruitment Examination–2025

Post

Revenue Inspector (RI), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), AMIN,  Junior Assistant Supervisor, Statistical Field Surveyor, Village Agriculture Worker, and ICDS Supervisor

Vacancies

3250

Registration Dates

7th January to 31st January 2026

Application Dates

7th January to 7th February 2026

Selection Process

  • Preliminary Test

  • Practical Skill Test

Job Location

Odisha

Official Website

osssc.gov.in

OSSSC RI ARI AMIN Vacancy 2026

A total of 3250 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. These vacancies are Revenue Inspector (RI), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), AMIN, Junior Assistant Supervisor, Statistical Field Surveyor, Village Agriculture Worker, and ICDS Supervisor posts in various establishments under different Departments of the Government of Odisha.

Posts Name

Vacancies

Revenue Inspector (RI)

165

ICDS Supervisor

286

Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI)

422

Amin

378

Village Agriculture Worker

520

Statistical Field Surveyor

242

Junior Assistant

1237

Total

3250

What is the Eligibility Criteria for OSSSC Recruitment 2026?

The minimum age to apply for OSSSC Recruitment 2026 is 20 years and the maximum age limit is capped at 42 years. It is important to note that the age bracket differs for all posts. You must refer to the official notification PDF to know the post-wise eligibility criteria.

OSSSC Recruitment 2026: How to Apply Online for OSSSC RI ARI AMIN Vacancy?

The online application link for OSSSC RI AMIN has been activated today, January 7. Listed below are the steps to apply online:

  • Visit the official OSSSC website at osssc.gov.in.

  • Complete the online registration process using a valid mobile number and email ID.

  • Fill out the application form with accurate details.

  • Upload required documents, including photographs and signatures.

  • Pay the application fee online and submit the form.

  • Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

OSSSC RI ARI AMIN Apply Online 2026 Link

The commission made the OSSSC CRE application form for 3250 vacancies available on the official website. You can either visit OSSSC’s website or click on the direct link provided below:

OSSSC Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link

OSSSC Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

The application fee for OSSSC online form is Rs 500. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwDs are exempted from the payment of application fee. The fee must be paid online.

  • SC/ST/PwDs: Nil

  • Other than SC/ST/PwDs: Rs. 500

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News