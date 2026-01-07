OSSSC Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 3250 RO ARI AMIN Posts at osssc.gov.in- Check Application Form Last Date Here

OSSSC Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited online applications for Combined Recruitment Examination–2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3250 vacancies for the recruitment of Revenue Inspector (RI), ICDS Supervisor, Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin and other posts in various establishments under different Departments of the Government of Odisha.
Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, osssc.gov.in. The application process began today, 7 January, and will conclude on 7 February. However, it is important to note that the deadline for the completion of registration form is 31 January 2026.
OSSSC Recruitment 2026
OSSSC released the Odisha CRE Notification for 3250 vacancies on its official website, osssc.gov.in. Eligible candidates can submit their applications for RI, ICDS Supervisor, VAW, JA, ARI, Amin & SFS posts till 7th February 2026. Check the key highlights in the table below.
|
OSSSC RI ARI AMIN Recruitment 2026- Highlights
|
Conducting Body
|
Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission
|
Exam Name
|
Combined Recruitment Examination–2025
|
Post
|
Revenue Inspector (RI), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), AMIN, Junior Assistant Supervisor, Statistical Field Surveyor, Village Agriculture Worker, and ICDS Supervisor
|
Vacancies
|
3250
|
Registration Dates
|
7th January to 31st January 2026
|
Application Dates
|
7th January to 7th February 2026
|
Selection Process
|
|
Job Location
|
Odisha
|
Official Website
|
osssc.gov.in
OSSSC RI ARI AMIN Vacancy 2026
A total of 3250 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. These vacancies are Revenue Inspector (RI), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), AMIN, Junior Assistant Supervisor, Statistical Field Surveyor, Village Agriculture Worker, and ICDS Supervisor posts in various establishments under different Departments of the Government of Odisha.
|
Posts Name
|
Vacancies
|
Revenue Inspector (RI)
|
165
|
ICDS Supervisor
|
286
|
Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI)
|
422
|
Amin
|
378
|
Village Agriculture Worker
|
520
|
Statistical Field Surveyor
|
242
|
Junior Assistant
|
1237
|
Total
|
3250
What is the Eligibility Criteria for OSSSC Recruitment 2026?
The minimum age to apply for OSSSC Recruitment 2026 is 20 years and the maximum age limit is capped at 42 years. It is important to note that the age bracket differs for all posts. You must refer to the official notification PDF to know the post-wise eligibility criteria.
OSSSC Recruitment 2026: How to Apply Online for OSSSC RI ARI AMIN Vacancy?
The online application link for OSSSC RI AMIN has been activated today, January 7. Listed below are the steps to apply online:
-
Visit the official OSSSC website at osssc.gov.in.
-
Complete the online registration process using a valid mobile number and email ID.
-
Fill out the application form with accurate details.
-
Upload required documents, including photographs and signatures.
-
Pay the application fee online and submit the form.
-
Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.
OSSSC RI ARI AMIN Apply Online 2026 Link
The commission made the OSSSC CRE application form for 3250 vacancies available on the official website. You can either visit OSSSC’s website or click on the direct link provided below:
OSSSC Recruitment 2026: Application Fee
The application fee for OSSSC online form is Rs 500. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwDs are exempted from the payment of application fee. The fee must be paid online.
-
SC/ST/PwDs: Nil
-
Other than SC/ST/PwDs: Rs. 500
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation