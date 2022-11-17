Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot mistake in Candle Light Dinner Picture in 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun quizzes and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use your analytical side and make your brain works in a different way. Such brain quizzes make a simple puzzle more interesting by adding a fun task to it. To commit to the solution, you need to think out of the box and analyze the problem little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Candle Light Dinner Picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in Candle Light Dinner Picture in 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture where a couple is having a candlelight dinner. In the Image, you can see that a woman and a man are having dinner at the table with candles lit at the center of the table. The couple is having a good time and eating delicious food. But were you able to identify the mistake in the picture? You are required to carefully look at the image before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake inside the Candle Light Dinner Picture where a couple is enjoying their time while having delicious food. At first, you probably won't identify the mistake immediately as it’s a fine detail than you might think. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the mistake in the picture. e? Look at the cutlery on the table that the man is using.

For your convenience, we have highlighted the mistake in the picture given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the mistake in the picture is that the man is using a fork in both of his hands. The knife is missing and the man is cutting the meat with a fork. Remember, these kinds of brain puzzles are just another fun way to test your IQ. So taking an actual IQ test is a better way to know your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) level.

This brain teaser was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of mind riddles doesn't require mathematics skills but is a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments.

