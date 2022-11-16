Brain Teaser IQ Test: Identify which Gift Box is the Heaviest in 11 secs!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving analytical puzzles and games, then this brain teaser is for you. This brain riddle is a fun IQ Test that will help in assessing your Intelligence Level. There are many kinds of brain teasers that help in testing your intelligence based on your decision for any problem. While solving these, you need to analyze a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be as easy as you think. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the gift box that is the Heaviest one in the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Identify which Gift Box is Heaviest within 11 Seconds

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to identify the Gift Box which is the heaviest among the three gift boxes. An alert mind can solve this puzzle within 11 seconds. You need to analyze every gift box kept on a weighing scale carefully before coming up with the right answer. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Analyze the weight of the objects on first scale and then on the second scale.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain teaser, the weighing scale will help you in coming up with an answer. In the first round, a red ribbon box and a yellow ribbon box have been kept on the weighing scale. In this case, the red ribbon box is Heavier, and the yellow ribbon box is lighter. In the second round, the same red ribbon box and a new blue ribbon box have been kept on the weighing scale. In this case, the red ribbon box is lighter and the blue ribbon box is Heavier. So by connecting both cases, it can be derived that the box with the blue ribbon is the Heaviest one among the three different gift boxes.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to the puzzle is that the Gift Box with Blue Ribbon is the Heaviest one. This brain teaser was a simple test of your observation and intelligence level. To solve this puzzle within the stipulated time, you need to implement lateral thinking.

So, if you have solved this puzzle within 11 seconds, then you must have felt satisfied and happy with your brain power. Remember, these kinds of brain puzzles are just another fun way to test your IQ. So taking an actual IQ test is a better way to know your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) level.

