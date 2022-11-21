Brain Teaser: Only High IQ Geniuses Can Figure Out What’s Wrong In 6 Seconds!

Solving brain teasers and online puzzles has become the favorite past-time of the internet. And why wouldn’t they? After all solving brain teasers is a tried and tested way of improving memory, and concentration, and are often used to train the brain and boost the cognitive skills of an individual.

So, if you are an ardent lover of brain teasers, then that’s good. However, if you are not, then we have this fun visual brain teaser for you to improve your cognitive capacity and keep you entertained as well.

Are you ready?

Let’s begin.

Only High IQ Geniuses Can Figure Out What’s Wrong In 6 Seconds In This Brain Teaser!

Source: 7-Second Riddles

98% Of Harvard Students Have Failed To Solve This Brain Teaser.

This visual brain teaser is said to be solvable only by geniuses with high IQ (Intelligence Quotient) in 6 seconds or less.

Can you solve it?

Test your intelligence and IQ by solving this brain teaser.

Remember that you have only 6 seconds to spot what’s wrong in this picture.

And your time starts now.

All the best!

We believe in you. You can do this!

The brain teaser answer is given right below but refrain from scrolling straight to the end before solving the puzzle.

This is not a test, but a fun challenge, so try to solve it by yourself first.

The clock’s ticking. Hurry!

Think rationally and do not be disheartened if you fail to get the right answer in the given time. We won’t judge you.

3… 2… and 1!

Time’s up folks.

Have you solved this brain teaser?

We sincerely hope that you did, because we are going to reveal the answer now. Keep reading to find out what’s wrong with this image.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you have to figure out what’s wrong in 6 seconds. The picture of a barn located in the countryside may seem perfectly normal at a first glance.

However, if you look closer, you will notice the detail that is ruining this picture.

Take a closer look at the picture, especially at the shed. There are haystacks piled under the shed, but wait… what’s that red thing on the shed?

Is it a chimney?

What is a chimney doing on the top of a barn shed?

So, that is what’s wrong with the picture.

Source: 7-Seconds Riddle

If you were able to guess what is wrong in this brain teaser in 6 seconds or less, congratulations are in order.

And if you were unsuccessful in solving this, better luck next time. Please don't let one failure discourage you or cause you to give up.

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser.

