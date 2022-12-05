Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Find The Cat Hiding Among The Tigers In 11 Seconds?

Are you tired from working or studying continuously? Does your mind feel foggy? Or do you feel like you don’t want to do anything?

These are some of the symptoms of burnout. You may not think of it as much, but, burnout can critically affect your cognitive capabilities, rendering you devoid of energy and will. If it persists, it will impact your mental and physical health and may cost your productivity.

In such cases, what you need to do is take a breather.

You can either sit outside, listen to music, go on a run/walk, talk to your close friends/family, or solve brain teasers.

You might be thinking, why solve brain teasers?

Well, to answer your question, brain teasers are a tried and tested way to boost mood and provide your brain with a much-needed refresher.

Studies have proved that solving brain teasers on a regular basis will greatly improve lateral thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Acting as the icing on the cake, brain teasers are also super fun!

Yay!

This is why we are here with another brain teaser to provide you with a little breather and help you get a little better.

Are you ready?

Let’s go!

Can You Find The Cat Hiding Among The Tigers In 11 Seconds In This Brain Teaser?

Look at the brain teaser posted below.

Source: Bright Side

In the picture above, you can see a herd of cute, little Tigers. Some of the tigers are even holding pink-colored gift packages. How adorable are they!

However, there is someone else here. Someone is hiding among this herd of tigers. It is a cat!

Can you find the cat hiding among the tigers?

Also, you only have 11 seconds to find the cat.

Are you ready for the fun and challenge to begin?

Wait, before we get started, set your timers to 11 seconds and no more.

No cheating!

Let’s begin.

Your time starts now!

The clock’s ticking.

3… 2… and 1.

Time’s up folks!

Have you solved this brain teaser?

If your answer is yes, then congratulations. You have hawk-like eyes and great observation skills.

For those of you who were unable to find the hidden animal, we are revealing the answer now.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain teaser, you had to find the cat hiding among the herd of tigers in 11 seconds or less. In case you weren’t able to find the hidden kitty, we are going to reveal her hiding spot now.

It is quite hard to put into words where exactly the cat is hiding, so we are highlighting her hiding spot in the image below.

Source: Bright Side

Amazing, right?

We hope you had fun solving this brain teaser.

