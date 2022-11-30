Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only Someone With Good Eyesight Can Spot The Hidden Books In 11 Seconds?

Brain Teasers are puzzles that test your logic and reasoning skills. The answers usually involve deduction, pattern recognition, and problem-solving. These types of questions are also known as riddles, word games, and crosswords.

They are also used in job interviews to see whether or not candidates can solve problems quickly and efficiently.

Brain Teasers are a great way to test your ability to think logically. If you want to improve your mental agility, you need to solve brain teasers on a regular basis.

Luckily for you, we have an exciting brain teaser for you.

Are you ready to solve it?

Let’s go!

Can You Spot The Hidden Books In 11 Seconds In This Brain Teaser?

Look at the brain teaser posted below.

Source: Bright Side

In the picture posted above, you can see a couple enjoying a nice picnic under a tree in a park. You can also see the town Sheriff walking merrily behind them. The man is busy reading a book and the woman is using her phone.

There is nothing with the picture, but there is something hidden in it. There are books scattered in this picture.

Can you find all the hidden books?

You have to try and find how many books are hidden and where are they hidden in this brain puzzle.

And remember you have only 11 seconds to find the hidden books.

So, take out your mobile phone or stopwatch, set the timer to 11 seconds, and get going.

Your time starts now!

The sun looks quite nice in the picture, doesn’t it? Let us tell you something fascinating about the Sun.

Fun Fact: The Sun is going to die soon!

Have fun!

Now, coming back to our brain teaser. The clock is ticking.

Hurry up.

3… 2… and 1!

Time’s up, guys.

Were you able to solve the brain teaser by finding the hidden books?

How many books were you able to find?

If you were able to spot less than five books, then you need to look again.

Take some time to solve this brain teaser by yourself first. In case you cannot solve it, the answer is provided right below.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain teaser, you had to spot all the hidden books in 11 seconds or less.

Let’s reveal how many books are hidden and where are they hidden

Source: Bright Side

If you were able to spot all of the hidden books in this brain teaser in 11 seconds or less, then congratulations, you have great observational skills.

And if you were unsuccessful in solving this brain teaser, better luck next time.

Please don't let one failure discourage you or cause you to give up.

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser. You can leave a comment and tell us about your experience.

