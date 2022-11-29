Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot The Hidden Heart In 9 Seconds? 99% Will FAIL.

Brain Teasers are puzzles or riddles that require logical thinking to solve.

The puzzles usually involve some form of deduction, such as finding the missing word, object, or number in a picture or a sentence.

They are very common in our daily lives and are considered to be one of the most effective ways to improve mental performance. There are several types of brain teasers. Some are simple, whereas others are complex.

As long as they are challenging, they should be able to stimulate your brain and improve your cognitive skills.

This is why we are back with another brain teaser to get your brain juices flowing.

Are you ready?

Let’s go!

Can You Spot The Hidden Heart In 9 Seconds In This Brain Teaser?

Look at the brain teaser posted below.

Source: Duodolf.com

Enjoy this lovely illustration of an adorable herd of elephants in all different hues of blue, pink, and white. You can see a group of butterflies fluttering near the herd.

In this brain teaser IQ test, you have to spot the heart hidden somewhere in the herd of elephants and a group of butterflies.

Oh and a plot twist!

You only have 9 seconds to spot the hidden heart.

Are you ready for the challenge?

We hope that you are because your time starts now!

All the best! We are rooting for you.

While you brainstorm, we have a fun fact for you.

Did you know that:

A group of butterflies is called a kaleidoscope .

Butterflies have taste buds on their feet. (weird, right?)

There are over 20,000 species of butterflies in the world.

Elephants are one of the most intelligent animals. They have highly developed and complex emotions, compassion, and self-awareness. How cool is that!

Also, elephants communicate with each other using vibrations.

Have you solved this brain puzzle yet?

The clock’s ticking. Hurry!

Think rationally and do not be disheartened if you fail to get the right answer in the given time. We won’t judge you.

3… 2… and 1!

Time’s up folks.

Have you solved this brain teaser?

We sincerely hope that you did, because we are going to reveal the answer now. Keep reading to find out what’s wrong with this image.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain teaser, you have to spot the heart hidden somewhere around the herd of elephants and butterflies. We gave you 9 seconds to spot the hidden heart.

Look at the third pastel pink elephant from the top, left to right, the heart is wedged between the ear of the pastel pink elephant and the blue elephant.

Can you see it?

No?

No worries. We have highlighted the hidden heart for your convenience.

Let’s take a look.

Source: Duodolf

If you were able to spot the hidden heart in this brain teaser in 9 seconds, then congratulations, you have great observational skills. And if you were unsuccessful in solving this, better luck next time. Please don't let one failure discourage you or cause you to give up.

Disclaimer: Take this brain teaser IQ test with a pinch of salt. This is not a 100% accurate way to measure your Intelligence Quotient, please refer to a legit IQ exam for accurate results.

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser.

