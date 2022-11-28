Brain Teasers are puzzles that require logic or reasoning skills to solve. They are fun to play and can improve your mental abilities.

Brain Teasers are a great way to exercise your mind. Puzzles can also help develop your memory and attention span.

Solving them helps us develop new strategies and techniques for tackling problems. These puzzles challenge your ability to solve problems using logic and reasoning.

So, if you are an ardent lover of brain teasers, then that’s good. However, if you are not, then we have this fun visual brain teaser for you to improve your cognitive capacity and keep you entertained as well.

Are you ready?

Let’s begin.

Brain Teaser: Can You Spot The F Hidden Among The E’s In 7 Seconds?

Look at the brain teaser posted below.

Source: 3DPC

In the picture above, you can the English alphabet E arranged in numerous rows and columns. However, the rows and columns are not only full of the letter E, there is another parading around the table, excellently disguising itself.

The hidden letter is F.

Can you spot it?

Test your intelligence and IQ by solving this brain teaser.

Remember that you have only 7 seconds to spot the hidden letter.

And your time starts now.

All the best!

We believe in you. You can do this!

The brain teaser answer is given right below but refrain from scrolling straight to the end before solving the puzzle.

This is not a test, but a fun challenge, so do try to solve it by yourself first.

The clock’s ticking. Hurry!

Think rationally and do not be disheartened if you fail to get the right answer in the given time. We won’t judge you.

3… 2… and 1!

Time’s up folks.

Have you solved this brain teaser?

We sincerely hope that you did, because we are going to reveal the answer now. Keep reading to find out what’s wrong with this image.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you have to spot the hidden F in the rows and columns of E. we know that it’s hard, however, if you look closer, you will notice the mistake in this picture.

Take a closer look at the picture, especially around the 3rd column, you will find the hidden letter.

Let us tell you the exact location of the letter F.

Source: 3DPC

Look at the letter on the 3rd column and 7th row. There it is, the letter F hidden among the Es.

If you were able to spot the mistake in this brain teaser in 7 seconds, then congratulations, you have great observational skills. And if you were unsuccessful in solving this, better luck next time. Please don't let one failure discourage you or cause you to give up.

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser.

