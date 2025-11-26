Which City Is Better for Tech Jobs in 2025: Hyderabad or Bangalore?

India has several cities known for information technology (IT) and software opportunities. Among them, Hyderabad and Bengaluru (Bangalore) stand out as leading hubs for tech jobs. In 2025, both cities continue to attract tech professionals, startups, and global tech companies. But do you know which city is better for tech jobs- Hyderabad or Bangalore? As per multiple reports, Bangalore is a powerhouse for tech and innovation. It further states that Hyderabad is quickly expanding due to strong office space and cost efficiency. Read on to know who wins the tech job race: Hyderabad vs Bangalore. If we look at the recent growth in job openings, Hyderabad is expanding quickly than many other cities. This makes it a good choice for people who want new opportunities or are starting their careers.

Job Opportunities and Growth in Hyderabad and Bangalore

If we talk about size and pay, Bengaluru clearly leads. The city’s technology talent pool is now over one million strong, making it a top tech hub globally. Tech pay in Bengaluru is generally 8-15% above other cities. But Hyderabad is growing rapidly. These two cities together captured half of all tech space leasing in the first half of 2025. It was driven by the Global Capability Centres (GCCs) growth wave. This reveals the strong corporate presence and rising GCCs in Hyderabad. Hiring data from job portal Indeed: job postings rose 41.5% in Hyderabad vs 24% in Bengaluru.

Hyderabad vs Bangalore Salary Comparison

You can check the comparison table below, which indicates the leading tech roles and experienced-level pay trends (6-17+ years of experience). It is based on data shared on the salary tool by levels.FYi for Hyderabad and Bangalore. Please note that the salary mentioned below is an average. We have computed an approximate amount after comparing salaries across different companies.