TN MRB Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at mrb.tn.gov.in for 2147 Posts - Check Last Date, Eligibility and More

TN MRB Recruitment 2025: The Medical Services Recruitment Board of Tamil Nadu has announced 2,147 vacancies for the posts of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and Village Health Nurse (VHN) under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Subordinate Service. The women candidates who are eligible and interested can apply online between 24 November 2025 and 14 December 2025 on the official portal.
The TN MRB ANM/VHN selection process includes three stages:
-
Written Examination
-
Document Verification
-
Merit List
TN MRB ANM/VHN Recruitment 2025 – Overview
Online applications are invited only from women candidates through online mode to the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife / Village Health Nurse. "Candidates who have already applied to the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife /Village Health Nurse need not apply again and the candidates who have paid the fee need not pay the fees once again, they can edit the already submitted application for the Notification No.10/MRB/2023 dated:11.10.2023 to the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife / Village Health Nurse".
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB)
|
Post Name
|
Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) / Village Health Nurse (VHN)
|
Total Vacancies
|
2,147
|
Notification No.
|
10/MRB/2023
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Start Date
|
24 November 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
14 December 2025 (including online payment)
|
Pay Scale
|
₹ 19,500 - ₹ 71,900 (Pay Matrix Level-8)
|
Official Website
|
mrb.tn.gov.in
TN MRB ANM/VHN Vacancy Details 2025
The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board has announced a total of 2,147 vacancies for the post of Assistant Auxiliary Nurse Midwife / Village Health Nurse (ANM / VHN). The short notice was released on 24 November 2025.
|
Post Name
|
Number of Vacancies
|
Auxiliary Nurse Midwife / Village Health Nurse (ANM / VHN)
|
2,147
|
Total
|
2,147
TN MRB ANM Age Limit 2025
The candidates who want to apply for the TN MRB ANM/ VHN posts must be minimum 18 years of age with maximum age for OC candidates being 42 years and age relaxation has been provided for reserved categories as per the official notification.
-
Minimum age: 18 years.
-
Maximum age for general (OC) candidates: 42 years
How to Apply for TN MRB ANM Recruitment 2025
The women candidates who have read the detailed eligibility criteria to apply for the posts of ANM/ VHN can follow the steps provided below to fill the application form.
-
Visit the official website of TN MRB: mrb.tn.gov.in
-
On the homepage, click on the “Online Registration Portal for the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife / Village Health Nurse in Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Service” link.
-
You will be redirected to the registration page for ANM/ VHN Recruitment 2025.
-
If you are a New User, then click on registration for New User.
-
An instruction page will appear. After reading the instructions thoroughly, the candidate needs to give "DECLARATION" by selecting the checkbox shown on the screen. Then click the "CONTINUE" button to proceed further.
-
Then login credentials will be generated.
-
Now login using those credentials and fill the application form with all the required details.
-
Upload the scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
-
Now Preview the form and submit the application form..
-
Finally, the page moves to the payment section. Pay the application fee online (if applicable).
-
The candidate needs to click the ″APPLICATION FORM″ link in the candidate's dashboard to download the filled-in application form.
Tamil Nadu ANM 2025 Apply Link
The candidates who are interested in applying for the posts of ANM/ VHN for the TN MRB can access the direct link provided below to fill the application form.
Direct Link to Apply for TN MRB ANM Recruitment 2025
Tamil Nadu ANM Application Fee
The female applicants are required to pay the application fee to apply for the TN MRB ANM/ VHN posts. The category-wise application fee is mentioned here:
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
SC / SCA / ST / DAP / DNC / Reserved Category
|
₹ 300
|
All other (General / OC)
|
₹ 600
