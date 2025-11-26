Bihar DELEd Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

TN MRB Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at mrb.tn.gov.in for 2147 Posts - Check Last Date, Eligibility and More

By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 26, 2025, 16:49 IST

TN MRB Recruitment 2025: The Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) of Tamil Nadu has released the notification for the recruitment of 2,147 ANM and VHN posts for women only. Apply at mrb.tn.gov.in till 14 December 2025. Check all the details related to TN MRB Recruitment 2025 in this article.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
TN MRB ANM Recruitment 2025
TN MRB ANM Recruitment 2025

TN MRB Recruitment 2025: The Medical Services Recruitment Board of Tamil Nadu has announced 2,147 vacancies for the posts of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and Village Health Nurse (VHN) under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Subordinate Service. The women candidates who are eligible and interested can apply online between 24 November 2025 and 14 December 2025 on the official portal.

The TN MRB ANM/VHN selection process includes three stages:

  • Written Examination

  • Document Verification

  • Merit List

TN MRB ANM/VHN Recruitment 2025 – Overview

Online applications are invited only from women candidates through online mode to the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife / Village Health Nurse. "Candidates who have already applied to the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife /Village Health Nurse need not apply again and the candidates who have paid the fee need not pay the fees once again, they can edit the already submitted application for the Notification No.10/MRB/2023 dated:11.10.2023 to the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife / Village Health Nurse". 

Particulars

Details

Organisation

Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB)

Post Name

Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) / Village Health Nurse (VHN)

Total Vacancies

2,147

Notification No.

10/MRB/2023

Application Mode

Online

Application Start Date

24 November 2025

Last Date to Apply

14 December 2025 (including online payment)

Pay Scale

₹ 19,500 - ₹ 71,900 (Pay Matrix Level-8)

Official Website

mrb.tn.gov.in

TN MRB ANM/VHN Vacancy Details 2025

The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board has announced a total of 2,147 vacancies for the post of Assistant Auxiliary Nurse Midwife / Village Health Nurse (ANM / VHN). The short notice was released on 24 November 2025.

Post Name

Number of Vacancies

Auxiliary Nurse Midwife / Village Health Nurse (ANM / VHN)

2,147

Total

2,147

TN MRB ANM Age Limit 2025

The candidates who want to apply for the TN MRB ANM/ VHN posts must be minimum 18 years of age with maximum age for OC candidates being 42 years and age relaxation has been provided for reserved categories as per the official notification.

  • Minimum age: 18 years.

  • Maximum age for general (OC) candidates: 42 years

How to Apply for TN MRB ANM Recruitment 2025

The women candidates who have read the detailed eligibility criteria to apply for the posts of ANM/ VHN can follow the steps provided below to fill the application form.

  • Visit the official website of TN MRB: mrb.tn.gov.in 

  • On the homepage, click on the “Online Registration Portal for the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife / Village Health Nurse in Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Service” link.

  • You will be redirected to the registration page for ANM/ VHN Recruitment 2025.

  • If you are a New User, then click on registration for New User.

  • An instruction page will appear. After reading the instructions thoroughly, the candidate needs to give "DECLARATION" by selecting the checkbox shown on the screen. Then click the "CONTINUE" button to proceed further.

  • Then login credentials will be generated.

  • Now login using those credentials and fill the application form with all the required details.

  • Upload the scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

  • Now Preview the form and submit the application form..

  • Finally, the page moves to the payment section. Pay the application fee online (if applicable).

  • The candidate needs to click the ″APPLICATION FORM″ link in the candidate's dashboard to download the filled-in application form.

Tamil Nadu ANM 2025 Apply Link

The candidates who are interested in applying for the posts of ANM/ VHN for the TN MRB can access the direct link provided below to fill the application form.

Direct Link to Apply for TN MRB ANM Recruitment 2025

Tamil Nadu ANM Application Fee

The female applicants are required to pay the application fee to apply for the TN MRB ANM/ VHN posts. The category-wise application fee is mentioned here:

Category

Application Fee

SC / SCA / ST / DAP / DNC / Reserved Category

₹ 300

All other (General / OC)

₹ 600

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News