TN MRB Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at mrb.tn.gov.in for 2147 Posts - Check Last Date, Eligibility and More

TN MRB Recruitment 2025: The Medical Services Recruitment Board of Tamil Nadu has announced 2,147 vacancies for the posts of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and Village Health Nurse (VHN) under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Subordinate Service. The women candidates who are eligible and interested can apply online between 24 November 2025 and 14 December 2025 on the official portal.

The TN MRB ANM/VHN selection process includes three stages:

Written Examination

Document Verification

Merit List

TN MRB ANM/VHN Recruitment 2025 – Overview

Online applications are invited only from women candidates through online mode to the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife / Village Health Nurse. "Candidates who have already applied to the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife /Village Health Nurse need not apply again and the candidates who have paid the fee need not pay the fees once again, they can edit the already submitted application for the Notification No.10/MRB/2023 dated:11.10.2023 to the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife / Village Health Nurse".