Solving brain teasers and online puzzles have become a popular internet pastime. Why shouldn't they? After all, solving brain teasers is a proven and proved method of enhancing memory and focus, and they are frequently used to train the brain and increase an individual's cognitive skills.

So, if you're a die-hard fan of brain teasers, you're in luck. If you aren't, we have a fun visual brain teaser for you to boost your cognitive capacity while also keeping you amused.

Are you ready?

Let's get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot 4 Mistakes In 8 Seconds?

Look at the brain teaser posted below.

Source: 7-Second Riddles

This visual brain teaser is said to be solvable only by geniuses with high IQ (Intelligence Quotient) in 8 seconds or less.

Test your intelligence and IQ by solving this brain teaser.

Remember that you have only 8 seconds to spot the 4 mistakes in this picture.

And your time starts now.

All the best!

We believe in you. You can do this!

The brain teaser answer is given right below but refrain from scrolling straight to the end before solving the puzzle.

This is not a test, but a fun challenge, so try to solve it by yourself first.

The clock’s ticking. Hurry!

Think rationally and do not be disheartened if you fail to get the right answer in the given time. We won’t judge you.

3… 2… and 1!

Time’s up folks.

Have you solved this brain teaser?

We sincerely hope that you did, because we are going to reveal the answer now. Keep reading to find out the 4 mistakes.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you have to spot 4 mistakes in this picture in 8 seconds.

Let’s look at the 4 mistakes ruining this picture.

Source: 7 Second Riddles

On the upper left side of the picture, you can see a traffic light, but there are only two colors- yellow and green. Where is the red light? Look at the tram. There are no rail tracks on the road. Then how is the tram working? Look at the tram again. There are no doors on it, only windows. But you can see the driver sitting inside. How did he get in without any doors? Now, look at the football poster on the wall. What is the date written on it? December 32? There are only 31 days in December. So there lies the fourth mistake.

If you were able to spot the mistakes in this brain teaser in 8 seconds or less, congratulations are in order.

And if you were unsuccessful in solving this, better luck next time. Please don't let one failure discourage you or cause you to give up.

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser.

