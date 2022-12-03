Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot The Odd Mario In 12 Seconds?

Brain Teasers are puzzles that test your logic and reasoning skills. The answers usually involve deduction, pattern recognition, and problem-solving. Crossword puzzles, word games, and riddles are other names for these kinds of inquiries.

They are also used in job interviews to gauge a candidate's aptitude for quick and effective problem-solving.

Brain teasers are a fantastic technique to assess your ability to logical reasoning. You must regularly solve brainteasers if you want to increase your mental agility.

Fortunately, we have a fun brainteaser for you.

Are you ready to solve it?

Let’s go!

Can You Spot The Odd Mario In 12 Seconds In This Brain Teaser?

Look at the brain teaser posted below.

Source: Bright Side

In the picture above, you can see 15 similar-looking Marios scattered around 3 rows and 5 columns. However, one of the Marios is different from the others.

Can you spot the odd Mario in 12 seconds?

We believe that you can!

So, take out your mobile phone or stopwatch, set the timer to 11 seconds, and get going.

Your time starts now!

Remember that you only have 12 seconds.

Let s give you a hint for this brain teaser.

Brain Teaser Hint: pay special attention to each Mario’s attire.

The clock’s ticking!

Hurry up.

3… 2… and 1!

Time’s up, guys.

Take some time to solve this brain teaser by yourself first. In case you cannot solve it, the answer is provided right below.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain teaser, you had to spot the odd Mario in 12 seconds or less.

In case, you were not able to spot the odd one out, allow us to reveal the solution.

Source: Bright Side

If you were able to spot the odd Mario in 12 seconds or less, then congratulations, you have great observational skills.

And if you were unsuccessful in solving this brain teaser, better luck next time.

Please don't let one failure discourage you or cause you to give up.

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser. You can leave a comment and tell us about your experience.

