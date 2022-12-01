Brain Teaser IQ Test: Ho! Ho! Can You Find Santa’s Missing Hat in 15 Seconds In This December Special?

Brain Teasers are puzzles that require logic or reasoning skills to solve. They are fun to play and can improve your mental abilities.

Brain Teasers are a great way to exercise your mind. Puzzles can also help develop your memory and attention span.

Solving them helps us develop new strategies and techniques for tackling problems. These puzzles challenge your ability to solve problems using logic and reasoning.

So, if you are an ardent lover of brain teasers, then that’s good. However, if you are not, then we have this fun visual brain teaser for you to improve your cognitive capacity and keep you entertained as well.

Are you ready?

Let’s begin.

Can You Find Santa’s Missing Hat in 15 Seconds In This December Special Brain Teaser IQ Test?

Look at the brain teaser picture posted below.

Source: Bright Side

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot The Hidden Heart In 9 Seconds? 99% Will FAIL.

Today is the 1st of December and we cannot be happier. The month of Christmas is here, it is time to go shopping, bake cakes, and write a wishlist of gifts you want this year. In order to celebrate the festival in advance, we have brought a December special brain teaser for you.

Are you ready?

We know you are. So, let’s see what you have to do in this brain teaser.

In this brain puzzle, you can see a big Christmas tree surrounded by naughty elves and Santa. If you look closer you will find that Santa is sad.

You must be thinking: Why is Santa sad? Who made Santa sad?

We can answer the first question, but for the second one, you have to figure out the answer.

Santa’s signature hat is missing and your task is to find the missing hat in 15 seconds.

Santa makes everyone happy, now it’s your turn to return the favor.

Can you make Santa happy by finding his missing hat?

Remember you only have 15 seconds.

Let’s begin.

Your time starts now!

The answer to this brain teaser IQ test is given right below but refrain from scrolling straight to the end before solving the puzzle by yourself first.

The clock’s ticking. Hurry!

Think rationally and do not be disheartened if you fail to get the right answer in the given time. We won’t judge you.

3… 2… and 1!

Time’s up folks.

Have you solved this brain teaser?

We sincerely hope that you did, because we are going to reveal the answer now. Keep reading to find out what’s wrong with this image.

Brain Teaser: Can You Spot The Mistake In This Picture Of Iron Man In 5 Seconds?

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain teaser puzzle, you had to find the missing hat of Santa in 15 seconds or less.

We know that it’s hard, however, if you look closer, you will find the hat.

Allow us to tell you the exact location of the missing hat of Santa.

Look at the top of the puzzle, the elf to the left side of the big red gift box stole Santa's hat from him.

If you are unable to find the naughty elf, we have highlighted the missing hat in the picture below for your convenience.

Source: Bright Side

There you go!

If you were able to find the missing hat in this December special brain teaser in 15 seconds, then congratulations, you have great observational skills.

And if you were unsuccessful in solving this, better luck next time. Please don't let one failure discourage you or cause you to give up.

Note: Take the results with a pinch of salt. This brain teaser is meant for entertainment and educational purposes.

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only Someone With Good Eyesight Can Spot The Hidden Books In 11 Seconds?





