Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and thrilling way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: You Are A True Genius If You Can Find The Hidden Bee In 6 Seconds?

Look at the brain teaser posted below.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser image, you can see the bedroom of a girl. It is night time and the girl is sleeping with her pet kitty, who is curled up beside her. As expected from a kid, the bedroom is quite messy, with toys and clothes scattered everywhere.

Look at the window, it is open. Any insect or bird can get inside through it, and one has. A chubby little bee has gotten inside the bedroom through the open window.

In this brain teaser, your task is to find the hidden bee in 6 seconds.

Can you?

Let’s test your general IQ.

Get your magnifying lenses or glasses ready, because your time starts now.

All the best!

Here is your daily dose of fun facts.

Did you know that there are different flavors of honey?

Yes, there are a lot of flavors of honey that is made naturally. We are not talking about artificial flavors. Bees take nectar from flowers to produce honey. The type of flower used for nectar determines the flavor and color of honey. There are very slight differences among the natural flavors, despite the fact that they are not as distinct as, say, chocolate and vanilla. Bees are also one of the top pollinators and great contributors to the ecosystem, and they are endangered.

Now, let’s get back to our brain teaser.

Have you found the hidden bee?

If you have, then great. If not, then look no further, we are going to reveal the answer.

Scroll down to see where the chubby little bee was hiding.

Brain Teaser IQ Test Answer

In this brain teaser IQ test, you had to find the bee hiding in the bedroom of the girl in 6 seconds or less. If you were able to find the hidden bee, then congrats, genius.

If you were unable to find the hidden bee, then don’t worry, the hiding spot of the bee is revealed right below. Let’s see where she was hiding.

Look at the chair, it has the same pattern and color as a bee’s, yellow and black. So, our bee was able to hide in there. But you can find her if you look to the left of the mirror. Our bee is hiding on the chair.

We have highlighted the hiding spot of the bee. Let’s take a look.

Source: Bright Side

Did you see that? Camouflage is great, isn’t it?

Brain teasers are great mood boosters and are scientifically proven to improve your cognitive capacities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here, we have quite a lot of them.

