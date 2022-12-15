There are a lot of reasons why solving brain teasers is great. To name a few:

Solving these brain puzzles on a regular basis makes you smarter.

Brain teasers are great mood boosters.

They also improve the cognitive functioning of your brain.

As an added bonus, these brain teaser puzzles are also super fun to solve!

Having, discussed the benefits of solving these online puzzles, let’s move on to the brain teaser we have lined up for you today.

Are you ready?

Let’s go!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only 3% Can Find What Is Wrong With This Ice Skating Picture In 6 Seconds?

Look at the image below:

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser IQ test, you have to find out what is wrong in this picture of ice skating in 6 seconds or less.

Look at the picture above. You can see a boy enjoying himself on the ice skating rink. Beside the boy is an adorable dog, chasing after the ball. You can also see a snowman on the left side of the picture with a carrot nose, and wearing a hat on its icy head.

Although things may look normal, there is something wrong with this picture. Can you find out what it is?

Rumour is that only 3% have been able to find what is wrong in this picture of ice skating in 6 seconds.

Are you ready to test yourself? Are you in the 3% or the 97%? Let’s find out!

Set a timer on your phone or watch to 6 seconds because your time starts now!

All the best!

We know you can do this!

Meanwhile here is a fun fact for you!

Did you know that there’s an ice volcano on one of the moons of Saturn?

Yes, you read it right!

One of Saturn's moons, Enceladus, has a "cryovolcano" near its southern pole, which is a rare sort of volcano that ejects ice rather than magma.

How crazy is that!

Now, coming back to our brain teaser.

Have you found out what’s wrong with this ice skating picture yet?

If you have, then congratulations. You have great observational skills.

If you haven’t, then don’t be heartbroken. We are going to reveal the solution to this brain teaser now.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain teaser, you had to find out what was wrong in this picture of ice skating picture in 6 seconds or less.

The ice skating picture may look normal at first, however, it is not. There is a mistake in this picture. If you look closer at the skating guy, then you’ll find that the ice skate buckled on the boy’s left foot, and you will notice that the ice skate has wheels in it. An ice skate with wheels on it won’t work. So, that was the mistake in this ice skating brain teaser picture puzzle.

We have the brain teaser's answer highlighted as well. Take a look at the picture below.

Source: Bright Side

We hope you liked this brain teaser. Make sure to solve brain teasers regularly, as they have a great impact on your brain, mood, cognitive abilities, and intelligence.

