Brain Teaser: You Have Eagle Eyes If You Can Find The Hidden Crabs In 16 Seconds.

Are you looking to test your great your eyesight is? There are innumerable eye tests spread around the web, but, they are not fun at all.

You have to sit through a series of boring alphabets and numbers, ranging in sizes, coming up on the test screen.

Honestly, who wants to go through it?

Luckily, we have a fun and exciting way to test your eyesight, along with your observational skills.

As you would have guessed by now, yes, this test is a brain teaser that you have to solve.

As an added bonus, brain teasers are scientifically proven to be great mood boosters. Also, they help in enhancing your cognitive abilities.

So are you ready to test yourself and have fun along the way?

We hope you are because we have a very exciting visual brain teaser lined up for you today.

The answer to this brain teaser is given at the end.

Let’s begin!

You Have Eagle Eyes If You Can Find The Hidden Crabs In 16 Seconds In This Brain Teaser .

Your eyesight and observational abilities will be put to the test by this brain teaser. Do you have great eyes like an eagle? Or do you require new glasses?

You will get your answers by solving this brain teaser.

Look at the image below.

Source: Gergely Dudás | Dudolf

In this brain teaser, you have to find hidden crabs among the lobsters in 16 seconds.

Can you find the hidden crabs?

Yes?

Great! Then let’s begin.

Remember that you only have 16 seconds to solve this brain teaser.

This is a test of your observational skills.

We won’t judge you if you fail to solve this.

Get, set, go!

All the best!

Here is your fun fact of the day.

Did you know that crabs co-existed with dinosaurs?

Yes, that’s absolutely true. Crabs are super, duper old and the earliest evidence of their existence is from the Jurassic period, which was around 201-145 million years ago.

Also, a group of crabs is known as casts. How cute!

Coming back to our brain teaser.

Have you solved it yet?

The clock’s ticking.

3… 2… and 1.

Time’s up folks!

Were you able to solve this brain teaser?

If your answer is yes, then congratulations. You have eagle eyes and great observation skills.

For those of you who were unable to find the hidden crabs, scroll down to reveal the answers.

Brain Teasers Answer

Source: Gergely Dudás | Dudolf

There were 4 crabs hidden among the lobsters.

It is amazing how they were able to perfectly blend in with the lobsters.

Congratulations to those who were able to find the hidden crabs in 16 seconds.

