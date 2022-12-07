Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only 2% Can Find the Real Prince Among The Imposters.

Are you tired from working or studying continuously? Does your mind feel foggy? Or do you feel like you don’t want to do anything?

These are some of the symptoms of burnout. You may not think of it as much, but, burnout can critically affect your cognitive capabilities, rendering you devoid of energy and will. If it persists, it will impact your mental and physical health and may cost your productivity.

In such cases, what you need to do is take a breather.

You can either sit outside, listen to music, go on a run/walk, talk to your close friends/family, or solve brain teasers.

You might be thinking, why solve brain teasers?

Well, to answer your question, brain teasers are a tried and tested way to boost mood and provide your brain with a much-needed refresher.

Studies have proved that solving brain teasers on a regular basis will greatly improve lateral thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Acting as the icing on the cake, brain teasers are also super fun!

Yay!

This is why we are here with another brain teaser to provide you with a little breather and help you get a little better.

Are you ready?

Let’s go!

Only 2% Can Find the Real Prince Among The Imposters In This Brain Teaser

Look at the brain teaser posted below.

Source: Bright Side

In the picture above, you can see the princess putting up the poster of the Frog Prince who is missing. Beside her, you can also see a group of frogs, each wearing a crown, almost similar to the real Frog Prince.

Can you find the princess find her real prince?

Great! Let’s go.

The answer to this brain teaser is given right at the end. But refrain from scrolling straight to the answer without solving this puzzle by yourself.

No cheating!

Let’s begin.

Your time starts now!

Fun Fact: A group of frogs is called an Army. How cool is that!

The clock’s ticking.

3… 2… and 1.

Time’s up folks!

Have you solved this brain teaser?

If your answer is yes, then congratulations. You have hawk-like eyes and great observation skills.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain teaser, you had to find the real prince among the impostors. In case you weren’t able to find the real frog prince, we are going to reveal the prince’s location now.

Source: Bright Side

Amazing, right?

We hope you had fun solving this brain teaser.

