Brain Teaser: Can You Find The Connection Between These Two Different Words?

Brain Teaser: What are brain teasers? They are a type of puzzle or riddle that is meant to be solved, either for fun or education.

As fun as they are, brain teasers also challenge your brain. They are a great way to boost mental capacity, and lateral thinking skills, maintain memory strength and also keep you delighted.

Brain teasers are also certified mood boosters. When you solve a puzzle, your brain increases the production of dopamine, a chemical that is responsible for your mood.

So, here we are with another brain teaser to help you hone your cognitive skills and uplift your spirits.

Can You Find The Connection Between These Two Different Words In This Brain Teaser?

In this brainteaser, you will find two words that have different meanings paired up.

However, there is a hidden third meaning that somehow links the two different words. Your goal is to try and find the hidden third word that links the two.

If you are confused, here is an example to help you understand the task better.

Let’s say that the two different words are CARDS & SHIP.

What is the one thing common between the two?

Yes, you guessed it right. It is DECK.

Similarly, you have to try and find the common term that links the two words.

The words are:

1. LOCK _ PIANO 2. TREE _ CAR 3. SCHOOL _ EYE 4. PILLOW _ COURT 5. RIVER _ MONEY 6. BED _ PAPER 7. ARMY _ WATER 8. TENNIS _ NOISE 9. EGYPT _ MOTHER 10. SMOKER _ PLUMBER

Seems easy, right?

Let's turn this into a challenge. Set a timer to 3 seconds and find the hidden word for each pair in 3 seconds or less.

Your time starts now.

All the best!

While you brainstorm the answers, here is a fun fact:

Solving brain teasers on a regular basis can make you smarter. How? Well, brain teasers are known to improve cognitive functioning, and enhance your critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. Also, as an added bonus, they help refresh your mind and give you a much-desired break, breaking monotony.

The clock’s ticking!

Have you solved the brain teaser yet?

3… 2… and 1!

Time’s up.

We are going to reveal the answers now.

Brain Teaser Answer

Key Trunk Pupil Case Bank Sheet Tank Racquet Mummy Pipe

Congratulations to those who were able to find the hidden words. For those who couldn’t, better luck next time.

We hope you had fun solving this brain teaser.

Also Try | Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Identify which piece fits the picture in 5 secs!

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you help Pirate to find Right Lock of Key in 11 secs?

Help! Save Innocents By Identifying The Run-Away Prisoner In This Brain Teaser.

Brain Teaser: Can You Decode A Mysterious Letter And Stop A Convict From Escaping?