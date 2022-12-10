Who doesn't enjoy solving brain teasers?

These intriguing puzzles are both fun and challenging. And if you consistently solve these fun brain teasers, you'll improve your logical reasoning and problem-solving skills. Brain teasers encourage creative thinking when you strive to figure out the answer.

The happiness and satisfaction you feel after solving them are practically unmatched.

We are hoping that you are prepared to work through this brain teaser picture puzzle, in which you have to spot the mistake in 8 seconds and give your brain some much-needed exercise.

So let's get going.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot What Is Wrong In This Playground Picture In 8 Seconds?

Look at the brain teaser posted below.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see a group of three boys playing in the park with their balloons. As evident from the beautiful and gigantic rainbow behind them, the boys must be playing after the rain.

However, if you look closer at the picture, you will notice that there is something wrong in this picture. Can you find what is wrong in this picture of the playground in 8 seconds?

Get your glasses or magnifying lenses.

Set the timer to 8 seconds and dive in.

Are you ready?

Your time starts now!

Here is your daily dose of bizarre fun facts.

Did you know that pig bladder and animal intestines were used to inflate the very first balloons known to mankind?

How unsanitary!

Thankfully, the balloons that we see and play with today are made of latex, rubber, and foil.

Now, back to our brain teaser.

Have you found out what is wrong yet?

Hurry up!

Your time’s about to end.

Tick tock… tick tock… tick tock!

3… 2… 1!

Sorry, people. Your time is up!

If you have found out what is wrong in this picture of the playground in 8 seconds or even less, bravo. You are a keen observer and possess quick-thinking abilities.

But even if you have failed to find what’s wrong, that does not take away your skills and knowledge.

We are going to reveal the answer now. Keep reading to find out the solution to this brain teaser.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find what was wrong with this playground picture in 8 seconds or less.

In case you weren’t able to figure out the solution, we are going to reveal it now.

The colors of the rainbow are not properly arranged.

The colors of the rainbow (from the top to bottom) are:

Red

Orange

Yellow

Green

Blue

Indigo

Violet

Now, look at the rainbow in the brain teaser, the color pattern is all messed up.

Source: Bright Side

So, there you go. The rainbow and its colors are what’s wrong in this playground picture.

We hope you liked this.

