Brain Teaser IQ Test: Are You Smart Enough To Spot All 5 Mistakes In This Kitchen In 15 Seconds?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and thrilling way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser: Are You Smart Enough To Spot All 5 Mistakes In This Kitchen In 15 Seconds?

Look at the brain teaser posted below.

Source: Bright Side

In the brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see a woman doing chores in her nice kitchen. The kitchen is squeaky clean and tidied up. Oh, and look, there is a tiny little kitty in the kitchen as well. How cute!

However, if you look closely at the image, you will find that in this spotless and tidy kitchen, there are several things, 5 to be precise, that do not belong there.

Rumor has it, that only smart people can spot the 5 mistakes in this kitchen in 15 seconds.

Can you?

Go ahead and test yourself.

But, before you begin, pick up your mobile phone or smartwatch and set a timer to 15 seconds. Your goal is to solve this brain teaser in the given time.

Are you ready?

Gear up, guys. Your time starts now!

Meanwhile, here is another fun fact for you.

Did you know that Cats are believed to be the only mammals on the planet that do not have taste buds for sweet taste?

Yes, it is true. If you have a cat, you probably already know that your fluffy, little feline companion cannot taste sweet. It is because, millions of years ago, one of the two genes required to produce the sweetness receptor became permanently inactive in cats.

Surprising and…. kinda weird.

But hey, let’s get back to our brain teaser.

Have you found all of the mistakes yet?

The clock’s ticking!

3… 2… and 1

Time’s up, guys.

We are revealing the answers now, so gear up. It’s time to find out how many you got right.

Brain Teaser Answers

In this brain teaser IQ test, you had to spot 5 mistakes in the kitchen in 15 seconds or less. We are going to highlight the mistakes now.

On the top shelf (above where the lady is putting the clean plates) you can see a pair of shoes. Ew! And here we thought that this kitchen was clean and hygienic.

Coming to the left side of the picture, near the windows, you can see shirts hanging instead of actual curtains. How weird is that?

Look at the sink, there is no tap, only a lamp. What is a lamp doing on a sink instead of a tap? This kitchen is weird.

On the cabinet, below the sink, there is a huge globe. Again, wrong place, wrong thing.

The last mistake lies with the kitty. As far as we know, dogs chew on such bones, then what is the cat doing with it?

Source: Bright Side

We hope you liked this brain teaser IQ test.

Note: This brain teaser test is not 100% accurate and is only meant for entertainment purposes. Take your results with a pinch of salt.



