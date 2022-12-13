Brain Teaser: Only People With A High IQ Can Find All Mistakes In This Antique Shop Picture. Can You?

By now we have established why solving brain teasers are good for you and your mental health. So, today we will not delve into the benefits of solving brain teasers.

We have an exciting puzzle lined up for you to test your IQ and intelligence.

It is said that this brain teaser puzzle has only been solved by people having a high Intelligence Quotient (IQ). Will you be able to solve it?

Let’s find out!

Brain Teaser: Only People With A High IQ Can Find All Mistakes In This Antique Shop Picture .

In this mind puzzle, brain teaser, or whatever you want to call it, you have to find all of the hidden mistakes.

Look at the image below.

Source: Pinterest

You can see that this brain teaser picture is of a shop selling antique items. Three people are inside this antique store, browsing for something they’d like to buy. However, there are plenty of things in this antique shop picture that does not belong there.

Can you find all the mistakes?

Let’s turn this into a challenge. You have only 17 seconds to find all mistakes in this antique shop brain teaser.

And your time starts now!

Go!

Look at the picture carefully and you’ll find all of the mistakes. This is a test of your intelligence as well as your observational skills. So, pay attention!

This brain teaser’s answers are given at the end, but try to solve this by yourself first. Only when you can’t solve it, no matter how hard y try, then proceed to the answer.

All the best!

The clock’s ticking!

Have you solved this brain teaser yet?

Time’s up, guys!

We hope you were able to find all of the mistakes in 17 seconds. Let’s go check the brain teaser answers now.

Brain Teaser Answers

In this brain puzzle, you had to find all mistakes in this antique shop picture in 17 seconds or less. We are revealing the answers now.

Source: Pinterest

Here are the mistakes in this brain teaser:

The tiger head mounted on the wall has horns. Tigers don’t have horns.

The number of squares on the chess board is 49 (7 x 7) instead of 64 (8 x 8).

The Sun does not rise at night.

The dog’s tail looks a like a cat’s.

The fish tank has butterflies instead of fish.

The boy is wearing a shirt with one full sleeve and one quarter sleeve.

The Guitar top is like a Sitar.

The windows are also weird. One window opens inside and the other outside.

The man in the painting is wearing just one shoe. Where is the other shoe?

That’s it! These were the mistakes in the brain teaser puzzle. We hope you liked this.

