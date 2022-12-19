How intelligent do you consider yourself to be?

In case you do not have a precise answer to the asked question, you are in luck. Because we have a challenging and fun brain teaser lined up for today that will test your intelligence.

So, are you ready for the test?

Also, don’t start panicking at the mention of the word test! It’s all fun and games.

So, let’s begin!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only Intelligent People Can Spot 3 Mistakes In This Picture Of Woman In 13 Seconds.

Let’s take a look at our brain teaser for today.

Source: Bright Side

In the brain teaser picture above, you can see a woman reading a book while reclining on a sofa chair in what appears to be her living room.

How quaint and relaxing is this!

However, if you look closer at the brain puzzle image, you will notice that there are 3 mistakes, or things that shouldn’t be there or like that.

Your task is to try and find 3 mistakes in this picture of the woman reading a book. In order to ace this brain teaser IQ test, you have to spot all 3 mistakes in 13 seconds or less.

Can you do it?

This is a test of your intelligence and observational skills.

So, get your tools ready, and let’s begin.

Your time starts now!

Remember you only have 13 seconds. Use the time wisely.

All the best!

Look closely at the brain teaser picture puzzle and you will spot all the mistakes. It’s said that this online puzzle has only been solved by intelligent people possessing great observational skills.

The clock’s ticking!

Three…

Two…

One…

Time’s up!

Have you solved the brain puzzle yet?

If yes, then congrats. If not, then don’t worry.

We are going to reveal the answers now.

And drumrolls…

Brain Teaser IQ Test Answer

In this brain teaser, you were given the task of spotting 3 mistakes in the picture of the woman in under 13 seconds.

Here are the mistakes:

The clock hanging on the wall is reversed, i.e., the numbers on the left side have switched places with the numbers on the right side. Look at the calendar beside the clock. The month of June is opened up and it shows 31 days, however, June does not have 31 days. Look at the woman, especially her feet. She is wearing a shoe on one foot, and a slipper on the other. Who on earth does that?

Here, the 3 mistakes are highlighted in the picture below. Take a look:

Source: Bright Side

If you were able to solve this online brain teaser puzzle, then congrats, you are highly intelligent.

There are a lot of reasons why solving brain teasers is beneficial, but to sum it up, these mind puzzles can make you smarter if solved regularly, plus they are fun and entertaining!

A win-win situation!

However, if you were unable to solve this puzzle, we have other brain teasers lined up for you to prove yourself.

