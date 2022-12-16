What do we mean by brain teasers?

Brain teasers are puzzles that require logic and problem-solving skills. They test our ability to think creatively and logically.

Why should you solve brain teasers?

There are a lot of reasons why solving brain teasers is beneficial, but to sum it up, these mind puzzles can make you smarter if solved regularly, plus they are fun and entertaining!

A win-win situation!

This is why we are back with another brain teaser to help you get smart (smarter than you already are) and keep you entertained and refreshed.

Are you ready?

Let’s go!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: You Can Call Yourself Smart Only If You Are Able To Spot 2 Mistakes In This Picture Of Children Playing With Snow In 7 Seconds.

This brain teaser puzzle is said to have bested even the smartest people. So, consider this a test of your intelligence and smartness.

Let’s have a look at our brain teaser for today.

Source: Bright Side

Did you take a good look at the picture?

Yes? Great!

Now, the fun begins.

The challenge for you is that you can only call yourself smart on one condition. The condition is that you have to spot 2 mistakes in this picture of children playing with snow in 7 seconds or under.

Do you accept the condition?

Yes? Super! Let’s begin then.

Remember you have only 7 seconds. Use the time wisely.

Your time starts now!

All the best, guys.

We believe in you.

Meanwhile, here is your daily dose of fun/bizarre facts.

Did you know that snow isn’t white?

Yes, that’s true. Snow is not white per se, but translucent. It appears white because of the light reflecting off of it. The snowflake's numerous sides reflect light in all directions, dispersing the full-color spectrum.

Let’s get back to our brain teaser now.

Have you solved the brain puzzle yet?

If yes, then congrats. If not, then don’t worry.

We are going to reveal the solution now.

And drumrolls…

Brain Teaser IQ Test Answer

In this brain teaser, you were given the task of spotting 2 mistakes in the picture of children playing with snow in under 7 seconds.

Here are the mistakes:

The first mistake is standing on the rooftop of a house. Yes, the adorable puppy has somehow reached the rooftop and is standing near the chimney in freezing cold. He might get hurt if he stays there in the falling snow. The second mistake is in one of the children’s. Look at the girl in the red and white outfit, playing with the snowman. Her eyebrows are on her hat!

Here, the 2 mistakes are highlighted in the picture below. Take a look

Source: Bright Side

That’s it! Those were the 2 mistakes in this brain teaser picture puzzle of children playing in the snow.

If you were able to solve this online mind puzzle, then congrats, you can call yourself smart now.

However, if you were unable to solve this puzzle, we have other brain teasers lined up for you to prove yourself.

P.S.: Take the results and the above statement with a pinch of salt. We do not mean to hurt any sentiments. This brain teaser is only meant for fun purposes.