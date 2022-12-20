Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and thrilling way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only 1 Out Of 11 People Can Find The Hidden Frog In The Bathroom In 8 Seconds. Can You?

Look at the brain teaser posted below.

Source: Reader’s Digest

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see the still of a perfectly nice and clean bathroom. The bathroom is quite pretty and gives off a natural aesthetic. Look at all of the pretty plants and pots there. But, it is too natural.

There is an amphibian, a frog to be specific, hiding in the bathroom. Can you find the hidden frog?

Go ahead and test yourself.

But, before you begin, pick up your mobile phone or smartwatch and set a timer to 8 seconds. Your goal is to solve this brain teaser in the given time.

Are you ready?

Gear up, guys. Your time starts now!

Meanwhile, here is another fun fact that some of you might or might not know.

Did you know that frogs drink water through their skin?

Yes, it's absolutely true. Frogs don’t drink water per se, rather they absorb water through their skin.

Let’s get back to our brain teaser now.

Have you found the hidden frog?

The clock’s ticking!

3… 2… and 1

Time’s up, guys.

We are revealing the answers now, so gear up. It’s time to find out how many of you were able to solve this brain teaser puzzle.

Brain Teaser Answers

In this brain teaser IQ test, you had to find the hidden frog in 8 seconds or less. The frog is green in color and was able to perfectly blend in with the green plants. So, we know that finding the frog must have been tough.

So, we are going to reveal the hiding spot of the frog now.

Source: Reader’s Digest

Did you see how masterfully the frog camouflaged with the potted plant?

If you were able to find the hiding place of the frog, congratulations!

