Christmas-Special Brain Teaser IQ Test: Christmas is just around the corner and while there are lots of great reasons to celebrate Christmas, often people get wrapped up in the festive frenzy and end up feeling overwhelmed. This is why we have prepared a festive season special brain teaser to help you unwind and relax.

IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and thrilling way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Christmas-Special Brain Teaser: Only 2.5% Of Geniuses Can Find The Hidden Gifts In 6 Seconds.

Let’s take a look at our festive brain teaser for today.

Source: housebeautiful

This Christmas-special brain teaser image is created by Furniture Box. In this picture puzzle, you can see the living room of a house, decorated and ready for Christmas. A mini Santa on his sled can be seen flying from the window. If zoom in and look at the picture carefully, then you’ll find that there are 6 gifts hidden in the living room.

Can you find the hidden things in this living room?

Let’s test your intelligence and observation skills with this brain teaser puzzle.

Get your glasses and lenses ready. You have only 6 seconds to find the hidden gifts.

Your time starts now.

All the best!

Here is your fun fact of the day.

Did you know that Jingle Bells is the first song to be played in space?

The Guinness Book of World Records states that when "Jingle Bells" was broadcast during NASA's Gemini 6A space mission on December 16, 1965, it became the first music to be played in outer space.

Let’s get back to our brain teaser for today.

Have you found the gifts yet?

If you have, then great. If not, then look no further, we are going to reveal the answer.

Scroll down to see where the gifts are hidden.

Christmas-Special Brain Teaser IQ Test Answer

In this brain teaser IQ test, you had to find the gifts hidden in the living room in 6 seconds or less.

If you were able to find the hidden gifts, then congrats, Genius!

If you were unable to find the gifts, then don’t worry, we'll tell you where the gifts are hidden.

Let’s take a look at the picture highlighting the location of the hidden gifts below.

Source: Housebeautiful

There were 6 gifts hidden in plain sight in this Christmas-special brain teaser. We hope you had fun solving this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are great mood boosters and are scientifically proven to improve your cognitive capacities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here, we have quite a lot of them.