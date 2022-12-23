Brain Teaser IQ Test For Christmas: Christmas is just around the corner and we cannot wait, this is why we have prepared a festive season special brain teaser for you.

IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and thrilling way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser For Christmas: Only Certified Geniuses Can Find The Star On Top Of The Christmas Tree In 7 Secs.

Let’s take a look at today’s festive season special brain teaser.

Source: Tree2mydoor

This Christmas-special brain teaser image is created by Tree3mydoor. You can see a number of Christmas trees, big and small in this mind puzzle. How many trees are in the picture?

Just kidding! You do not have to count the number of trees in this brain teaser. There are 150 trees to be exact.

But, what you have to do is find the star on the top of one of the Christmas trees. The time limit in this mind-boggling brain teaser is (2 + 5) 7 seconds.

Can you find the star in the given time?

Let’s test your intelligence and observation skills with this brain teaser puzzle.

Get your glasses ready.

Your time starts now.

All the best!

Here is your fun fact of the day.

Did you know that Jingle Bells is the first song to be played in space?

The Guinness Book of World Records states that when "Jingle Bells" was broadcast during NASA's Gemini 6A space mission on December 16, 1965, it became the first music to be played in outer space.

Let’s get back to our brain teaser for today.

Have you found the star?

If you have, then great. If not, then look no further, we are going to reveal the answer.

Scroll down to see where’s the star.

Brain Teaser IQ Test Answer

In this brain teaser IQ test, you had to find the star on the top of one of the Christmas trees in 7 seconds. If you were able to spot the star, then congrats, Genius!

If you were unable to find the star, then don’t worry, we'll tell you which tree has the star at the top.

There are 150 trees in this brain teaser, so it won’t be practical to verbally reveal the tree which has the star. So, we have highlighted the star in the image below. Take a look:

Source: Insider

If you are unable to spot the star even now, let’s zoom into the image.

Can you see the tiny star now? It was hidden right under our noses. We hope you had fun solving this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are great mood boosters and are scientifically proven to improve your cognitive capacities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here, we have quite a lot of them.

