Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and thrilling way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only 2 Out Of 11 Can Find The Lost Shoe In 7 Seconds.

Look at the brain teaser posted below.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser, you can see a pretty picture of four children scuba diving. The ocean looks very pretty with all the colorful fish and aquatic animals like octopuses and dolphins. It is amazing, isn’t it?

If you look at the boy on the left with orange hair and orange shorts, you will notice that one of his shoes is missing. Where has the shoe gone?

The boy is searching for his missing shoe and so are his friends. Alas, all of them are unable to find the lost shoe. What they need is a fresh pair of eyes to help them.

Can you lend a hand (and eyes) to help the children?

Yes? We knew you were a generous soul.

So, what you have to do in this brain teaser is spot the lost shoe in 7 seconds. If you can solve this in less than 7 seconds, then that is even better.

So, get your tools and equipment ready.

Your time starts now!

The answer is given at the end, but hey, no cheating!

Here is the fun fact for today.

Did you know that some species of fish are older than dinosaurs?

Yes, you read it right. Fish have existed on Earth since long before the dinosaur period. They have lived on Earth for more than 450 million years, making them its oldest inhabitants. There are more than 32000 different species of fish in the world, which is more than there are of mammals, birds, amphibians, and reptiles combined.

Wow! That was a lot to take in.

Let’s come back to our brain teaser now.

Have you found the lost shoe yet?

If you have, then great. If not, then look no further, we are going to reveal the answer.

Scroll down to see where’s the shoe.

Brain Teaser IQ Test Answer

In this brain teaser IQ test, you had to find the lost shoe in 7 seconds. If you were able to spot the shoe, then congrats, Smartness!

If you were unable to find the lost shoe, then don’t worry, we are going to reveal its location.

Look to the left of the treasure chest. You will find the lost shoe which is almost the same color as the rock. In case, you are still unable to find it, here is the highlighted answer. Let’s take a look.

Source: Bright Side

The shoe was right under our noses all along. Brain teasers are great mood boosters and are scientifically proven to improve your cognitive capacities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here, we have quite a lot of them.

