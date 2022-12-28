Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and thrilling way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: You Are In Top 3% If You Can Find The Hiding Fish In 7 Seconds!

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Dudolf.com

In this picture puzzle, you can see a group of octopuses (which is known as a consortium) on a beach. The picture may seem normal at first, but there is something on the beach that does not belong there. To be specific, there is a tiny fish hidden in this brain teaser picture puzzle and you have to find it before the timer runs out.

Yes, as usual, we have a timer for this brain teaser IQ test. We are giving you 7 seconds to find the fish hiding among the octopuses.

Can you find it?

It is being said that 97% of people have failed to find the hiding fish in 7 seconds or less.

Do you belong to the rest of the 97% or the top 3%?

Let’s test your brain.

Get your tools (and eyes) ready.

Your time starts now!

All the best.

Remember, 7 seconds and no more.

We have given the answer to this brain teaser at the end. But if you cheat, then you won’t be able to find out whether or not you belong to the top 3%.

Meanwhile, here is a fun fact for you.

Did you know that octopuses punch fish out of spite?

Researchers have captured several videos of octopuses hitting fish. The octopus would sometimes aim at a fish and strike it with an explosive move, for no apparent reason. These punches were directed toward many fish species. Researchers believe that this behavior serves an important purpose.

Now, let’s get back to our brain teaser.

Have you found the hiding fish yet?

Your 7 seconds are up!

We are revealing the answer now!

Brain Teaser IQ Test Answer

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find the hiding fish in 7 seconds or less!

In case, you were unable to find the hidden fish, then don’t worry, we are revealing its hiding spot now.

Take a look at the picture below.

Source: Dudolf.com

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are great mood boosters and are scientifically proven to improve your cognitive capacities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here, we have quite a lot of them.

