Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and thrilling way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only People With High Brain Power Can Find 4 Hidden Faces In 8 Secs!

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Bright Side

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only Someone With Good Eyesight Can Spot The Hidden Books In 11 Seconds?

In this picture puzzle, you can see a woman standing before a fountain in a garden. The picture may seem normal at first, but there are things in the garden that do not belong there. To be specific, there are four hidden faces in this brain teaser picture puzzle and you have to find them before the timer runs out.

Yes, as usual, we have a timer for this brain teaser IQ test. We are giving you 8 seconds, 2 seconds each, for the four faces.

Can you find them?

It is being said that people with high brain power have only been able to find the four hidden faces in 8 seconds or less.

Do you have high enough brain power to solve this?

Let’s test your brain.

Get your tools (and eyes) ready.

Your time starts now!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot The Hidden Heart In 9 Seconds? 99% Will FAIL.

All the best.

Remember, 8 seconds and no more.

We have given the answer to this brain teaser at the end. But if you cheat, then you won’t be able to find out how potent your brain power is.

Meanwhile, here is a fun fact for you.

Did you know that solving brain teasers regularly is scientifically proven to make you smarter?

We kid you not! Brain Teasers are a great way to challenge your brain and senses and also have fun along the way.

Studies have shown that solving brain teasers on a regular basis improves your analytical and critical thinking skills as well as your problem-solving abilities, hence, making you smarter.

Here, you have another reason to solve these fun brain puzzles.

Now, let’s get back to today’s brain teaser.

Your 8 seconds are up!

Have you found the 4 hidden faces?

Brain Teaser: Can You Spot The F Hidden Among The E’s In 7 Seconds?

If yes, then congrats. If no, then scroll down to see the answer.

Brain Teaser IQ Test Answer

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find the hidden faces in 8 seconds or less.

In case, you were unable to find the hidden faces, then don’t worry, we are revealing them now.

Take a look at the picture below.

Source: Bright Side

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are great mood boosters and are scientifically proven to improve your cognitive capacities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here, we have quite a lot of them.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only True Detectives Can Find The Hidden Bottle In 9 Seconds!

Christmas-Special Brain Teaser: Only 2.5% Of Geniuses Can Find The Hidden Gifts In 6 Seconds.

Brain teaser: Can You Spot 4 Mistakes In 8 Seconds?

Brain Teaser: Can You Spot The Mistake In This Picture Of Iron Man In 5 Seconds?

Only People With A High IQ Can Find All Mistakes In This Antique Shop Picture.

You Have Eagle Eyes If You Can Find The Hidden Crabs In 16 Seconds.





