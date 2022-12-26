Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and thrilling way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only True Detectives Can Find The Hidden Bottle In 9 Seconds!

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see a man standing in a storage room of sorts. The room is dark, that is why the man has lit a candle. He is looking for something, a bottle to be specific. The man has lost his bottle somewhere in the storage room and is now searching for it.

Can you find the man’s bottle?

We believe you can, that is why we have come to you with this mind-boggling brain teaser puzzle.

You already know by now that there is a time limit to these mind puzzles.

In this particular one, you have 9 seconds to find the bottle.

This puzzle is quite difficult, so, we are giving you a hint.

Brain teaser hint: The bottle is made of glass and is brown in color.

Get your glasses and magnifying lenses ready, because your time starts now.

All the best!

Meanwhile, here is your fun fact of the day.

Did you know that lava can turn into glass?

Yes, that is absolutely true. When hot lava cools down quickly after being ejected from a volcano, obsidian, a sort of natural glass, can be formed.

How cool is that!

Now, coming back to our brain teaser.

The 9 seconds are up!

Have you found the hidden glass yet?

If yes, then congrats. If no, then scroll down to see the answer.

Brain Teaser IQ Test Answer

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find the hidden bottle in 9 seconds or under.

Earlier, we gave you a hint that the bottle is of glass and brown in color. It was able to camouflage with the background pretty easily.

In case, you were unable to find the location of the bottle, then don’t worry, we are revealing it now.

The glass bottle was hidden beneath the man’s legs. You can see the bottle’s outline near his thighs. If you are still unable to find it, then take a look at the highlighted answer below.

Source: Bright Side

Mind = blown? We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are great mood boosters and are scientifically proven to improve your cognitive capacities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here, we have quite a lot of them.

