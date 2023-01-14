Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: We Bet You Can’t Find The Egg, Glove, And Fish in The Living Room In 7 Secs!

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see a neat living room with Christmas decorations. You can also see a couple standing together and looking at their two kids in adoration. The kids are opening up their Christmas presents and everything seems to be perfectly normal.

However, there are three things in the living room that do not make sense. To be specific, an egg, glove, and fish are hidden somewhere in the living room and you have to find them before the timer runs out.

Yes, as usual, we have a timer for this brain teaser IQ test. We are giving you a total of 7 seconds to find the three things.

We bet you can’t find them in the given time. Can you?

If you can solve this mind-boggling brain puzzle in 7 seconds or less, then you, my friend, are a champion at solving puzzles. So, let’s test your brain.

Get your tools (and eyes) ready.

Your time starts now!

All the best!

Remember, 7 seconds and no more.

We have given the answer to this brain teaser at the end. But if you cheat, then you won’t be able to find out whether or not you are a champion of puzzles.

Meanwhile, here is a fun fact for you.

Did you know that solving brain teasers and riddles regularly is scientifically proven to make you smarter?

We kid you not when solved on a regular basis, brain teasers are known to greatly improve lateral thinking and problem-solving abilities. Brain teasers are also tried and tested ways to boost mood and provide your brain with a much-needed freshener.

Anyways, let’s get back to our brain teaser.

Have you found the hidden egg, glove, and fish yet?

Your 7 seconds are up!

We are revealing the answer now!

Brain Teaser IQ Test Answer

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find the egg, glove, and fish hidden in the living room in 7 seconds or less!

In case, you were unable to find the three hidden things, then don’t worry, we are revealing the answer now.

Take a look at the picture below.

Source: Bright Side

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are great mood boosters and are scientifically proven to improve your cognitive capacities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here we have quite a lot of them:

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only Intelligent People Can Spot 3 Mistakes In This Picture Of Woman In 13 Seconds.


























