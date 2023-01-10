Feeling tired lately? As if you don't want to do anything but must because... life?

These are signs of burnout. What you need is plenty of rest and a refresher.

Luckily for you, we have a solution for it. Brain teasers are a tried and tested way to boost mood and provide your brain with a much-needed freshener.

When solved on a regular basis, brain teasers are known to greatly improve lateral thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Acting as the cherry on top of the cake, brain teasers are also super fun to solve.

So, are you ready to have some fun and exercise your brain at the same time?

We hope you are, because we have a visual brain teaser lined up for you that will require you to coordinate your senses with your brain.

This brainteaser's answer is provided at the end of this article. But hold off on going straight to the answer.

We will begin whenever you are ready. Shall we?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only 2% Of Extraordinary People Can Find The Chick Among Daffodils In 5 Secs!

This brain teaser will test your eyesight as well as your observation skills. Do you have the eyes of an eagle? Or do you need new glasses? This brain teaser will answer your questions.

Look at the image below.

Source: Reader’s Digest

You Have The Eyes Of An Eagle If You Can Find The Hidden Apple On The Beach In This Brain Teaser In 4 Seconds!

In this picture puzzle, you can see a vast expanse of pretty flowers (daffodils) and trees. The picture is really pretty, showing us how beautiful the nature is. Well, there is another adorable thing hidden in the picture.

To be specific, a cute little chick (a hen’s baby) is hiding somewhere in the field of daffodils. The chick is all alone, separated from her family. Can you find the chick and reunite her with her family?

Well, let’s get started. As usual, we have a time limit set for this brain teaser. You only have 5 seconds to solve this brain teaser.

Consider this a test of your observation skills.

However, we won't judge if you fail to find the hidden chick in the given time.

The clock’s ticking.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Are You Observant Enough To Find The Teddy Bear In 5 Seconds?

3… 2… and 1.

The answer to this brain teaser is given at the end, but if you cheat, you won’t be able to find out whether or not you are extraordinary.

Time’s up folks!

Have you solved this brain teaser?

If your answer is yes, then congratulations. You are an extraordinary person and have great observation skills.

For those of you who were unable to find the hidden chick, do not worry; we will be revealing the answer now.

Only People With Very Sharp Eyes Can Find The Glove At The Dinner Party In 7 Seconds.

Brain Teaser Answer

You had 5 seconds or less to find the hidden chick among daffodils in this brain teaser picture puzzle!

In case you were unable to find the chick, don’t worry; we are revealing the answer now.

Take a look at the picture below.

Source: Reader’s Digest

Brain teasers are great mood boosters and are scientifically proven to improve your cognitive capacities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here, we have quite a lot of them.

