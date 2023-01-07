Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Are You Observant Enough To Find The Teddy Bear In 5 Seconds?

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Bright Side

In this picture puzzle, you can see a group of children in what looks like a race of sorts. There are six children racing against each other. If you take a closer look at the image, you’ll find that there is something in the picture that should not be there.

To be precise, there is a teddy bear hidden somewhere in the picture. Can you find out where it is?

As usual, we have a time limit for this brain teaser. You only have 5 seconds to find the teddy bear. Can you find the teddy bear in the room in 5 seconds?

Let’s hope you can!

Get your tools (and eyes) ready.

Your time starts now!

All the best.

Remember, 5 seconds and no more.

We have given the answer to this brain teaser at the end. But if you cheat, then you won’t be able to find out whether or not you are observant.

The clock’s ticking!

Have you found the teddy bear yet?

Your 5 seconds are up!

We are revealing the answer now!

Brain Teaser IQ Test Answer

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find the teddy bear in the room in 5 seconds or less!

In case, you were unable to find the teddy bear, then don’t worry, we are revealing the answer now.

Take a look at the picture below.

Source: Bright Side

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are great mood boosters and are scientifically proven to improve your cognitive capacities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here, we have quite a lot of them.

