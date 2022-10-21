Brain Teaser: You Are Smarter Than The Rest If You Can Find The Mistakes In This 1950’s Picture

Brain teasers are puzzle games where players try to figure out a solution to a problem.

As fun as they are, brain teasers also challenge your brain. They are a great way to boost mental capacity, and lateral thinking skills, maintain memory strength and also keep you delighted.

Brain teasers are also certified mood boosters. When you solve a puzzle, your brain increases the production of dopamine, a chemical that is responsible for your mood.

So, here we are with another brain teaser to help you hone your cognitive skills and uplift your spirits.

You Are Smarter Than The Rest If You Can Find The Mistakes In This Brain Teaser

Look at the picture posted below. You can see a nice, big family enjoying supper together.

However, things are not what they seem.

If you take a closer look at the picture, you will that there are quite a lot of things wrong with the picture.

Source: Pinterest

Seems easy, right?

Let's turn this into a challenge. Set a timer to 13 seconds and find the 12 mistakes in those 13 seconds. If you can solve this brain teaser in lesser, then that’s even better.

Now, go ahead and bring out your magnifying lens and glasses.

Your time starts now.

All the best!

While you brainstorm the answers, here is a fun fact:

Solving brain teasers on a regular basis can make you smarter. How? Well, brain teasers are known to improve cognitive functioning, and enhance your critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. Also, as an added bonus, they help refresh your mind and give you a much-desired break, breaking monotony.

A win-win situation, right?

Hurry up! The clock’s ticking!

Have you solved the brain teaser yet?

3… 2… and 1!

Time’s up.

We are going to reveal the answers now.

Brain Teaser Answer

One of the little girls is stirring her tea with a knife. The bread is cloud-shapes, yet the boy’s slice is rectangular in shape The teapot has no handle. The woman is pouring the tea on the table. The lamp with the candle atop it is plugged into a socket. The little boy’s glasses are of two different shapes- an oval and a rectangle. Smoke is coming from the electric heater. The mirror is hanging by one chain link. The man is reading the newspaper upside down. One of the legs of the coffee table is missing. The hanging picture is hung upside down. There is a cat locked inside the birdcage.

Source: The Sun

Congratulations to those who were able to find all of the things wrong in the picture. For those who couldn’t, better luck next time.

We hope you had fun solving this brain teaser.

