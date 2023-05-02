Only someone with high IQ can spot the mistake in the desert picture within 4 seconds!

In today’s time, having a great Intelligent Quotient (IQ) is vital if you want to be successful. There are several ways to test your IQ. You can take tests that ask you hundreds of questions that you have to answer honestly.

Or…

You can take the fun way out. Brain teasers and online puzzles are a really fun way to measure your IQ and logic. So, if you wanna have fun while simultaneously testing your brain and logic, you have come to the right place. We have a really interesting brain teaser IQ puzzle ready for you. All you have to do is spot the mistake in the picture of the desert in the given time, and you will pass. Are you up for it?

Spot the mistake in 4 seconds

Take a good look at the brain teaser picture below.

Source: Bright Side

In this picture, you can see two camels walking in the desert. The sun is shining quite brightly over them, and there is sand all around them. Now, you may think that everything looks normal in this picture, but you will be wrong. There is a big mistake in this picture that cannot be spotted by just about anyone.

It is said that only people with high IQs can spot the mistake in this brain teaser puzzle. Do you consider yourself to be someone with a high IQ? If you do, then you have to take this challenge. As you may have guessed already, there is a time limit set for this puzzle. You will only have 4 seconds to spot the mistake. Do you have what it takes to win? Or will you lose? Let’s find out.

Set your timer to 4 seconds and begin the challenge. Solving this brain puzzle will require you to brainstorm and think of all the possibilities. You have to be creative if you want to solve this puzzle. Observe the image carefully. Look at the sand, look at the sun, look at the camels, and see if you can spot something that should or should not be there.

Meanwhile, can you find the weight of the three dogs in 20 seconds? Now, let's get back to our brain teaser. Alas! You have run out of time. Were you successful in spotting the mistake? Or were you unsuccessful? You will find out soon enough. Scroll down to see the solution to this IQ puzzle brain teaser.

Spot the mistake in 4 seconds solution

You were asked to spot the mistake in this desert picture within 4 seconds. In case you were unable to solve it, don’t worry, just scroll down for the solution.

Source: Bright Side

IQ puzzles and brain teasers are an efficient and effective way of improving your cognitive capabilities, enhancing logical deduction and reasoning, strengthening logical skills, and boosting your mood. Plus, they are super fun to solve. So, you are getting the best of both worlds.

