How intelligent are you? Find what is wrong with the bridge picture in 6 seconds!

Puzzles that require you to implement lateral thinking skills and problem-solving abilities. These online puzzles are loved by people of every age group and region. Attempting a brain teaser has more advantages than you would think. They are a fun way to stretch your thinking and enhance your problem-solving abilities. They can also help relieve tension and boredom. So, whether you are having a dull day or simply looking to test your innate abilities, you have come to the right place. Get ready to have some fun and challenge your brain by solving this ‘find the mistake’ brain teaser puzzle. Let’s begin.

Brain Teaser- Find what’s wrong with the bridge picture in 6 seconds

Look at today’s brain puzzle.

Source: pilllpat (flickr)

The picture puzzle depicts a man wearing a gentleman’s garb, consisting of a top hat, a waistcoat, and trousers. He can be seen holding a walking stick in one hand and a cigar in the other. He is walking on a small bridge that goes over a river in the countryside. At first glance, you probably would not notice it, but there is a big mistake in this bridge picture puzzle.

Now, your task is to find what is wrong with this picture within 6 seconds. Can you solve this puzzle? We will find out soon enough.

Get ready, because your time starts now. All the best, people. This brain teaser’s answer is given at the bottom of this article.

Brain Teaser Answer

The river that is visible in this brain teaser picture puzzle is not flowing upward. The river's source appears to be beneath the bridge, which is implausible. Take a look:

