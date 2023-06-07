You have the investigative skills of a detective if you can spot the vampire at the party in 6 seconds!

The latest 'it' craze on the internet is online puzzles that require you to find hidden items or objects. These puzzles are not only fun to solve, but they also help you enhance your cognitive abilities. This is why we developed a new version of the "find the hidden object challenge," known as the visual puzzle test. This test is designed to evaluate your ability to observe and pay attention to detail. So, if you want to put your visual intelligence to the test, you've come to the right place.

So, are you up for the task? Do you have what it takes to succeed? Let's get started.

Visual Test - Spot the vampire at the party in 6 seconds

Source: Bright Side

We stated in the previous section that the foundation of this visual puzzle is straightforward. If you want to solve this puzzle, all you have to do is find the item hidden in this picture puzzle. Take a look at the image above. You can see guests attending a party.

The men and women at the party look like they belong in the 20th century. Among them is someone older and more sinister. There is a vampire among humans at the party, and you have to find him/her before they can strike. Are you ready? You only have 6 seconds, so get ready. All the best!

The solution to this visual puzzle is provided at the end of this article. Scroll down when you have run out of time.

Visual Test Solution

Here is the vampire. Thank God you were able to find him in the given time. Congratulations.

Source: Bright Side

