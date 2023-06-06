Visual Test: Only true cat lovers can find the woman’s cat in the graphic within 5 seconds!

Are you a keen observer? Can you spot something hidden in an image or graphic within a limited time? If so, then you're in for a challenge! We have a new visual test puzzle ready for you today.

The concept is simple: all you have to do is find the hidden item in the image. The hidden item can range from an inanimate object to animals and humans. To solve this particular visual test puzzle, we are giving you 5 seconds. Are you ready for the challenge?

Visual Test - Find the woman’s cat in 5 seconds

Take a good look at the visual test image above. You can see an old woman standing in front of her house. The woman can be seen holding a broom and looking for something. Actually, the woman is looking for her cat, who has gone out and is hiding from her owner. Can you spot the cat in the graphic within the given time? People who love adorable felines will be able to solve this picture puzzle quite easily. Let’s find out whether or not you are a cat lover.

Go get your phones and set a timer for 5 seconds. Your time starts now. All the best!

If you need a hint, here is one for you. The cat can be found somewhere near her owner.

Now, stop solving the puzzle after 5 seconds. If you had found the cat by then, that would be amazing. But if you have not, scroll down to see the solution.

Visual Test Solution

Here is the naughty cat. She was there with her owner all this time. Take a look for yourself:

